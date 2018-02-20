People and markets news in brief, February 22, 2018

Hong Kong-based Ferland replaces Yasutaka Suehiro, who will become chairman of Asia for MUFG’s securities unit, the firm said.Suehiro will be a special adviser to the executive management on the development of the securities business in Asia. He has worked at the Japanese firm for nearly 30 years and
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.