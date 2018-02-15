Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CurveGlobal announces three-month Sonia future

London Stock Exchange Group's CurveGlobal, an interest rate derivatives platform, on Monday revealed that it would launch a three-month futures contract based on the benchmark rate set to replace sterling Libor, in the second quarter of 2018.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01:00 PM
CurveGlobal hopes to help satiate demand for exposure to the reformed sterling overnight interbank average (Sonia) with the new futures contract. The Bank of England last year confirmed that it would take over the "end-to-end" administration of the SONIA benchmark ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 66,188.03 223 8.88%
2 JPMorgan 54,703.62 214 7.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 48,042.32 157 6.45%
4 Barclays 43,518.03 123 5.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 39,790.19 103 5.34%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 9,317.17 12 13.67%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,508.63 11 11.02%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,773.27 11 8.47%
4 Citi 4,606.54 14 6.76%
5 BNP Paribas 2,914.62 14 4.28%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 12.88%
2 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 8.69%
3 JPMorgan 1,527.50 8 8.09%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,424.25 10 7.54%
5 Citi 1,285.41 7 6.81%