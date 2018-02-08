Umicore raises €891.5m despite difficult markets

JP Morgan was global coordinator with Deutsche Bank as co-bookrunner and BNP Paribas as co-lead manager. Credit Agricole, ING and KBC were co-managers.
They launched the deal as a placement of 22.4m new shares, a 10% capital increase, without a range, after market close on Thursday night.Books were ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.