Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Umicore raises €891.5m despite difficult markets

Umicore, the Belgian materials technology and recycling group listed on Euronext Brussels, braved volatile equity markets on Thursday to raise €891.5m of new equity.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 12:30 PM

JP Morgan was global coordinator with Deutsche Bank as co-bookrunner and BNP Paribas as co-lead manager. Credit Agricole, ING and KBC were co-managers.

They launched the deal as a placement of 22.4m new shares, a 10% capital increase, without a range, after market close on Thursday night.

Books were ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 56,489.62 193 8.26%
2 JPMorgan 49,384.01 192 7.22%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,188.87 141 6.31%
4 Barclays 40,846.26 110 5.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 38,359.85 98 5.61%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,110.20 7 16.04%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,768.88 7 12.52%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 10.66%
4 BNP Paribas 2,259.82 11 5.93%
5 ING 1,946.18 8 5.11%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 15.10%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 9.62%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,287.26 8 7.99%
4 JPMorgan 1,109.26 7 6.89%
5 UBS 1,090.80 4 6.77%