Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

Luxembourg ready for increased RMB flows, says fund body

Renminbi bullishness has served Luxembourg well. The tiny country has enjoyed substantial China-related fund flows in 2017, largely thanks to a wider offering of investments, Marc Andre Bechet, director of legal and tax at the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (Alfi), told GlobalRMB.

  • By Paolo Danese
  • 04:45 AM

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 25-Jan-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000
2 18-Jan-18 Shenzhen International Holdings China 300
3 12-Jan-18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Japan 1,000
4 12-Jan-18 Mizuho Bank Japan 300
5 10-Jan-18 Daimler Germany 3,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 52.08
2 CLSA 20.83
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) 20.83
4 Credit Agricole 6.25

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 17-Jan-18 Asian Development Bank (ADB) Philippines 100
2 17-Jan-18 IL&FS Transportation Networks India 100
3 10-Jan-18 IL&FS Transportation Networks India 900
4 08-Jan-18 Westpac Australia 500
5 30-Nov-17 Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (MoF) China 7,000