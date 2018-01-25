BOC Aviation widens gap with Asian leasing peers Bank of China-backed BOC Aviation executed a nimble Reg S only trade on Thursday, snapping up $300m. With the deal, the issuer managed to compress its curve, and is now trading more than 10bp inside its stronger regional leasing peers and as much as 30bp tighter than some others.



Bookrunners BOC International, Citi and HSBC announced BOC Aviation’s $300m-capped five year transaction at the 130bp over US Treasuries area on Thursday morning. The aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China, the issuer is one of Asia’s most frequent borrowers. It executed six trades last year alone, including ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China, the issuer is one of Asia’s most frequent borrowers. It executed six trades last year alone, including ...