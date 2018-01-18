Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KBN hits new heights in superlative sterling mart

Kommunalbanken added to a stellar start to the year for sterling with a £350m trade — its largest ever trade in the currency. Cross currency basis swap levels meant the borrower capped the size of its deal despite building a nearly £550m book, according to leads — suggesting excess demand for other SSAs to tap this week.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:15 PM
Leads NatWest MarketsNomura and RBC Capital Markets priced the November 2022 Reg S only bond at 33bp over the 1.75% September 2022 Gilt, 2bp inside guidance. That level was “in the context of the issuer’s home currency levels but not a big arbitrage”, meaning the deal was capped at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,822.01 5 13.56%
2 NatWest Markets 3,741.73 3 10.52%
3 Citi 3,544.03 6 9.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 3,231.80 5 9.09%
5 Barclays 2,461.72 2 6.92%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,145.87 7 13.07%
2 Citi 7,659.35 12 12.29%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,559.81 8 12.13%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,147.24 8 9.86%
5 JPMorgan 6,097.01 8 9.78%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 7,351.66 8 10.92%
2 JPMorgan 6,925.07 9 10.28%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 6,342.60 7 9.42%
4 Goldman Sachs 5,890.15 6 8.75%
5 Citi 5,011.57 14 7.44%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,413.64 38 9.58%
2 JPMorgan 14,608.06 45 9.08%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,082.56 15 7.51%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,477.72 22 7.13%
5 HSBC 10,810.86 21 6.72%