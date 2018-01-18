KBN hits new heights in superlative sterling mart Kommunalbanken added to a stellar start to the year for sterling with a £350m trade — its largest ever trade in the currency. Cross currency basis swap levels meant the borrower capped the size of its deal despite building a nearly £550m book, according to leads — suggesting excess demand for other SSAs to tap this week.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Nomura

RBC Capital Markets Something lighter