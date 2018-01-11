Watermark
MUFG goes local in Panda debut

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has become the first Japanese issuer to tap the Panda bond market, crossing the finishing line on the same day as Mizuho Bank. The issuer focused on attracting local investors in its debut deal, raising Rmb1bn ($154m) from the onshore market.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 03:45 AM

