Derivatives Service Bureau still missing venues

ISIN creation for some OTC derivatives such as interest rate swaps, a requirement of the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, has proved a complicated novelty for some market participants. Trading venues have been especially resistant to the market shift. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.