Year of TLAC opens novel questions for CDS market

In our last article of 2017 we noted that it was widely billed as the year of political risk. Perhaps those in the fixed income world will call 2018 the year of TLAC (total loss absorbing capacity).

  By GlobalCapital
  11 Jan 2018

Gavan Nolan

It doesn’t have quite the same resonance as electoral drama, but there is little doubt that bank credit in both cash and CDS will fundamentally change over the next 12 months.

Banks are expected to comply with the TLAC standard by January 1 2019. Institutions have ...

