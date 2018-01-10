EFSF snatches size crown as EIB winds up to go long The euro market is providing SSA borrowers with ever more impressive execution — the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) pulled off the largest supranational or agency deal of the year on Wednesday — but it faces a fresh challenge on Thursday: ultra long debt.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Barclays

Crédit Agricole

Goldman Sachs

UniCredit Something lighter