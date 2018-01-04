Investors offered €5bn levloan pipeline in borrower’s market

Issuers of leveraged loans are already lining up the first offerings of 2018, with volumes that could reach €10bn before February.This week, the visible pipeline suggests a very strong market for borrowers. Some deals are being offered at initial margins below 300bp — once considered the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.