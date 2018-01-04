NIB aims for fives in busy start for sterling

Leads Citi, HSBC and Nomura are offering initial price thoughts of 28bp area over the 2.25% September 2023 Gilt for NIB’s deal, which is set to be priced on Tuesday.The leads are targeting “professional, retail and eligible counterparties” as defined under MiFID II. The ...
