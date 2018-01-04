Watermark
SSAs and sovereigns split on retail under new distribution rules

As the first trades of the new year hit the screen this week, one new line stuck out in the deal announcements — a specification that the target market for the issue would only be eligible counterparties and professional clients, a piece of boilerplate to comply with the new MiFID II rules.

  • By Nell Mackenzie, Owen Sanderson
  • 04 Jan 2018

The only issuers to add “retail clients” to their target market have been two European sovereigns, Ireland and Slovenia, and the European Investment Bank, with the banks covering other official sector issuers in the market this week taking a more cautious approach.

“Product governance is one area which ...

