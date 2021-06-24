All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Slovenia

Load More

Most Read

  1. EM Bond Comments
    Republic of Slovenia EUR1bn 1.25% Mar 27 and EUR1bn 4.95% Nov 40
    May 18, 2017
  2. EM Bond Comments
    Republic of Slovenia EUR800m 1.25% Mar 27 tap, EUR500m 3.125% Nov 40 tap
    March 02, 2017
  3. EM Bond Comments
    Slovenia EUR1.5bn 1.1875% Mar 29
    January 10, 2019
  4. EM Bond Comments
    Republic of Slovenia EUR1bn 1.75% Nov 40
    October 27, 2016
  5. EM Bond Comments
    Republic of Slovenia EUR1bn 1.25% Mar 27, EUR300m 3.125% Aug 45
    January 19, 2017
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree