Slovenia
Rating: A3/AA-/A
The Republic of Slovenia debuted in the sustainable bond market this week when it sold its third debt offering of the year. It is only a matter of time, bankers said, before sovereigns across central and eastern Europe embrace the ESG debt markets.
The Republic of Slovenia was selling its third bond of the year on Wednesday — a debut sustainability offering. The sovereign, which many investors categorise alongside western European investment grade sovereigns, was set to price the deal tight.
The Republic of Slovenia revealed the mandate for its debut sustainability bond on Monday, just months after it impressed market participants with a 60 year bond.
The Republic of Slovenia sold its longest ever bond issue on Wednesday, just three weeks after it sold a €2bn deal. The bid for duration was evident as investors piled in with more than €4bn of orders.
The Republic of Slovenia is set to sell its longest bond ever on Tuesday, picking banks for a 60 year euro benchmark — a 36 year extension of its curve.
After a record breaking year for sovereign bond issuance in central and eastern Europe, 2021 could be a different story, thanks to the European Union's vast economic support packages that could reduce the need for many CEE countries to tap international bond markets.
The Republic of Slovenia has repeated its 2020 feat of being the first sovereign issuer in CEEMEA to launch a bond by coming to the market with a mandate on Tuesday. Despite the apparent rush for bond funding, however, many believe that EU funding will provide some of what CEE countries would otherwise have taken from public bond markets.
Three emerging market issuers in CEEMEA mandated for trades on Monday, as market insiders said issuers are scrambling to make the most of issuance opportunities before investors take their foot off the gas.
Bankers and investors say FIG issuance will return to the fore after a sovereign-dominated first half of the year. Three bank issuers this week showed that the market is open for non-sovereign issuers. As fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections and November's US presidential elections threaten volatility, some say the usually quiet summer period may be inundated with EM issuance.