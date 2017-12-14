Watermark
Autos get IG bond market into gear with low premiums

Investment grade corporate bond market players only had to wait one day for the first new deals of 2018. Renault and BMW both brought new paper to market on Wednesday, selling a total of €2.75bn of bonds with little premium.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 01:45 PM

Renault’s car financing subsidiary, RCI Banque, was also the first corporate bond issuer off the mark in 2017, when it sold a €750m five year fixed rate deal. It opted for the same maturity this year, but chose a floating rate note this time.

The Baa1/BBB ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 176,425.29 781 7.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 159,926.36 740 6.36%
3 Citi 139,561.72 752 5.55%
4 Goldman Sachs 111,382.74 488 4.43%
5 Barclays 106,621.99 493 4.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 30,013.73 146 4.28%
2 Barclays 25,400.83 106 3.62%
3 Deutsche Bank 24,216.07 106 3.45%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,175.30 116 3.02%
5 HSBC 19,362.17 95 2.76%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,207.08 65 7.71%
2 JPMorgan 8,189.87 69 7.70%
3 Credit Suisse 6,866.33 69 6.45%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,143.35 62 5.77%
5 BNP Paribas 6,013.40 67 5.65%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,182.38 290 10.71%
2 Citi 29,098.74 233 8.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,025.86 253 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.19%
5 Barclays 23,148.60 155 6.67%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 28,257.84 135 6.26%
2 Deutsche Bank 28,056.37 105 6.21%
3 BNP Paribas 27,996.99 145 6.20%
4 HSBC 25,877.07 127 5.73%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,352.41 121 5.17%