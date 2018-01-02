Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Deutsche EM banker makes CFO switch

Deutsche Bank’s head of origination for corporate and financials in CEEMEA has moved to one of the bank’s clients as chief financial officer.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 02 Jan 2018

David Greenbaum, who was at Deutsche Bank over 15 years, will join a large real estate company focused on Central and Eastern Europe as its new CFO, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Greenbaum joined Deutsche in April 2002 as a director in its ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,923.70 315 9.67%
2 HSBC 63,884.84 372 8.97%
3 JPMorgan 58,646.51 255 8.23%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,742.99 138 4.60%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 31,043.47 221 4.36%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 20,172.62 62 7.14%
2 JPMorgan 16,300.95 61 5.77%
3 HSBC 15,707.62 42 5.56%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,030.61 52 4.61%
5 Santander 11,734.03 47 4.15%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,997.79 92 6.59%
2 Citi 24,968.00 87 6.09%
3 HSBC 18,190.36 70 4.44%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,385.92 29 2.53%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 10,214.05 48 2.49%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 9.07%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.50%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.80%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.92%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.12%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 13,388.00 190 11.10%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 5,992.14 167 4.97%
3 ICICI Bank 5,800.43 155 4.81%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 4,426.55 49 3.67%
5 HDFC Bank 2,855.51 78 2.37%