EIB readies big sterling note

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, NatWest Markets and RBC Capital Markets will run the books for the no-grow transaction. The trade will be the first tap of a December 2023 line, which was opened with a £500m deal in August 2017.Initial price thoughts for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.