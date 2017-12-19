Nigeria issues ground-breaking green bond

Nigeria's Debt Management Office said in a statement that the bond would "provide funds for financing the implementation of projects by ministries, departments and agencies towards the achievement of Nigeria's commitments to the Paris Agreement."Specifically, it will finance projects in the 2017 Appropriation Act for afforestation, renewable energy ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.