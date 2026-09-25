GlobalCapital's Covered Bond Awards 2026: winners revealed
The covered bond market gathered in Seville to celebrate the deals, institutions and individuals that have made their mark over the past year
Representatives from across the international covered bond market gathered at the NH Collection in Seville on Thursday, September 24 for the annual GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards. The 2026 awards celebrate the deals, institutions and individuals that stood out by displaying continued resilience amid changing market conditions.
The awards recognised activity during the period June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026. It was a year in which the covered bond market continued to provide a dependable source of funding, despite geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and changing expectations around rates and spreads.
Uniquely, the GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards are decided by the market itself. This year, more than 500 market participants took part across the nomination and voting stages, including issuers, lead managers and investors, making these awards truly by the market, for the market.
Below is a flavour of the night’s winners, with the full list of nominees and winners available in the dropdown below.
Natixis enjoyed a strong night, taking home both the Covered Bond House of the Year and Best Bank for Origination titles.
JP Morgan was another major winner, taking three titles: Best Liquidity Provider, Best Bank for Secondary Trading and Best Bank for Derivatives Solutions.
Danske Bank was recognised as the Coming Force in Covered Bonds, reflecting its growing momentum and influence in the market.
The results underline the breadth of activity and expertise being recognised across the covered bond market, from primary issuance and origination to liquidity and secondary trading.
Banco Santander had a standout evening, taking home both Issuer of the Year and the coveted Deal of the Year awards.
Its €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds were also recognised by the market as the Best Euro Deal.
Congratulations also to the lead arrangers: Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale and UniCredit.
The evening brought together senior professionals from across the market to recognise another year of abundnant issuance in sometimes challenging markets.
Also this year alongside the awards poll we conducted our inaugural Covered Bond Sentiment Survey, the results of which you can read below.
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in the market poll.
Click here to download a PDF of the winners.
The Winners
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Investor of the YearWinner: Commerzbank Treasury
Danske Bank Asset Management
Mint Tower Capital
Nordea Investment Management
Norges Bank Investment ManagementBest Investor in Euro DealsWinner: Nordea Investment Management
Central Bank of Slovakia
Commerzbank Treasury
Mint Tower Capital
Norges Bank Investment ManagementBest Investor in Non-Euro DealsWinner: Barclays Treasury
Asian Development Bank
Nationwide TreasuryBest Rating Agency for Covered BondsWinner: Moody’s Ratings
Fitch Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Scope RatingsBest Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered BondsWinner: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Origin Markets
PrimaryNexusBest Second Party Opinion ProviderWinner: ISS-Corporate
Moody’s Ratings
SustainalyticsBest Law Firm for Covered BondsWinner: Linklaters
A&O Shearman
Hogan Lovells
Mayer BrownHedge Fund of the YearWinner: Brevan Howard
ExodusPoint
Garda Capital Partners
Point 72
Tudor Capital
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Deal of the YearWinner: Banco Santander €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds
ANZ $2.25bn 4.05% February 2031 mortgage covered bond
Caffil €1bn 3.375% January 2036 public sector covered bond
Deutsche Kreditbank €1bn 3.5% February 2041 public sector covered bond
Lloyds Bank €1.5bn 3% May 2029 and €500m 3.25% May 2033 mortgage covered bonds
Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bondsMost Innovative DealWinner: LBBW €500m 2.75% March 2034 public sector covered bond
Aareal Bank €625m 3.25% May 2032 green mortgage Pfandbrief
Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bonds
Nordea Mortgage Bank €1bn 2.875% April 2029 EuGB mortgage covered bondBest ESG DealWinner: Nordea Mortgage Bank €1bn 2.875% April 2029 EuGB mortgage covered bond
Aareal Bank €625m 3.25% May 2032 green mortgage Pfandbrief
BPCE SFH €1.5bn January 2033 EuGB mortgage covered bond
Caffil €750m 3.625% May 2036 green public sector covered bondBest Deal longer than 10 yearsWinner: Deutsche Kreditbank €1bn 3.5% February 2041 public sector covered bond
Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall €500m 3.25% January 2038 mortgage Pfandbrief
Bawag €500m 3.375% January 2038 mortgage covered bondBest Debut or Returning DealWinner: Česká spořitelna €500m 3.224% May 2031 mortgage covered bond
Bank Leumi €750m 3.197% January 2031 structured mortgage covered bond
Bawag $700m 4.508%% May 2029 mortgage covered bond
Principality Building Society £500m January 2031 floating rate mortgage covered bondBest Sterling DealWinner: Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bonds
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce £1.25bn September 2028 floating rate mortgage covered bond
Lloyds Bank £1.5bn March 2029 floating rate mortgage covered bond
National Australia Bank £1.5bn November 2030 floating rate mortgage covered bond
Toronto-Dominion Bank £1.25bn January 2031 floating rate mortgage covered bondBest Euro DealWinner: Banco Santander €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds
Caffil €1bn 3.375% January 2036 public sector covered bond
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce €1.25bn 2.75% April 2031 mortgage covered bond
Lloyds Bank €1.5bn 3% May 2029 and €500m 3.25% May 2033 mortgage covered bondsBest Sub-Benchmark DealWinner: Landesbank Saar €250m 3.5% May 2036 public sector covered bond
Arion Banki €300m 2.75% February 2031 mortgage covered bond
Bank of Nova Scotia $300m March 2033 floating rate mortgage covered bond
The Mortgage Society of Finland €300m 2.625% February 2030 mortgage covered bondBest Niche Currency DealWinner: Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec Sfr335m 0.615% June 2032 mortgage covered bond
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sfr325m 0.63% January 2031 mortgage covered bond
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sfr110m 1.01% June 2036 and Sfr135m 1.25% June 2041 mortgage covered bonds
Compagnie de Financement Foncier Sfr150m 0.885% March 2036 covered bond
Kiwibank Sfr170m 0.6624% October 2029 and Sfr105m 0.8175% April 2032 mortgage covered bondsBest Dollar DealWinner: ANZ $2.25bn 4.05% February 2031 mortgage covered bond
Bawag $700m 4.508% May 2029 mortgage
DNB Boligkreditt $750m 4.25% April 2031 mortgage
Nationwide Building Society $1.5bn 3.996% April 2029
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Issuer of the YearWinner: Banco Santander
BPCE
Caffil
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Nationwide Building SocietyBest European Economic Area (EEA) IssuerWinner: Crédit Agricole CIB
Banco Santander
BPCE
Caffil
DNB Boligkreditt
NordeaBest Issuer outside of EEAWinner: Nationwide Building Society
Bank of Montreal
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
National Australia Bank
Toronto-Dominion BankBest ESG IssuerWinner: Nordea Mortgage Bank
BPCE
Caffil
DZ Hyp
Korea Housing Finance CorportionBest Versatile IssuerWinner: BPCE
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
DNB Boligkreditt
Nationwide Building Society
Toronto-Dominion BankMost Innovative Funding TeamWinner: LBBW
Banco Santander
BPCE
Crédit Agricole CIB
Nationwide Building Society
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Covered Bond House of the YearWinner: Natixis
Commerzbank
Crédit Agricole CIB
Erste Group
LBBWBest Euro Lead ManagerWinner: Erste Group
DZ Bank
ING
LBBW
NatixisBest Sterling Lead ManagerWinner: Barclays
BMO Capital Markets
HSBC
Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets
NomuraBest Covered Bond ResearchWinner: NordLB
ABN Amro
Barclays
Commerzbank
Crédit Agricole CIBBest Liquidity ProviderWinner: JP Morgan
Helaba
Natixis
Santander
UBSBest Bank for DistributionWinner: LBBW
Danske Bank
DZ Bank
Erste Group
NatixisBest Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond MarketsWinner: DekaBank
DZ Bank
SantanderBest Bank for ESG IssuersWinner: Crédit Agricole CIB
DZ Bank
ING
LBBW
NatixisBest Bank for Inaugural IssuersWinner: Barclays
Crédit Agricole CIB
Erste Group
Helaba
LBBW
NatixisBest Bank for Secondary TradingWinner: JP Morgan
Erste Group
Helaba
SantanderBest Bank for OriginationWinner: Natixis
DZ Bank
Erste Group
LBBW
SantanderBest Bank for Derivatives SolutionsWinner: JP Morgan
BMO Capital Markets
BNP Paribas
Commerzbank
NatixisBest Bank for Structuring and ALMWinner: Deutsche Bank
Barclays
ING
Natixis
RabobankBest Sub-Benchmark Lead ManagerWinner: Helaba
Danske Bank
DekaBank
DZ Bank
Erste Group
NordLBBest Non-core Currency Lead ManagerWinner: UBS
Commerzbank
Danske Bank
Deutsche Bank
NomuraComing Force in Covered BondsWinner: Danske Bank
BMO Capital Markets
Helaba
Santander
BBVABest Dollar Lead ManagerWinner: BMO Capital Markets
HSBC
RBC Capital Markets
TD Securities
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Best Syndicate BankerWinner: Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group
Alberto Maria Villa, UniCredit
Alexandre Trulli, Natixis
Bertrand Tamarelle, Natixis
Shanx Tandon, BMO Capital MarketsBest Origination BankerWinner: Kai Ebeling, DZ Bank
Christian Haller, Crédit Agricole CIB
Karin Heydorn, Danske Bank
Maria Choukchina, Natixis
Maxim Börsig, Erste Group
Romain Beillard, Crédit Agricole CIBBest Funding OfficialWinners: Silvana Borgatti, Banco Santander & Cedric Perrier, BPCE
Colin Elion, Toronto-Dominion
Igor Nicolaes, ING
Marc Nocart, CRH
Thor Tellefsen, DNBCovered Bonds Investment Bank Rising StarWinner: Madeleine Lapworth, Santander CIB
Hemang Hirani, Barclays
Hendrik Enzesberger, Helaba
James Haley, ABN Amro
Katharina Zehenthofer, Raiffeisen Bank International
Lukas Schuster, Helaba
Mathilde Lopez, NatixisCovered Bonds Funding Official Rising StarWinner: Jil Janssen, LBBW
Thomas Mather, Nationwide
Jasmine Phillips, Lloyds Bank
Matthias Kiss, Bawag
Patricia Domecq, Abanca
Quentin Lentengre, Crédit Agricole CIB
Covered Bond Market Sentiment Survey
The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Market Sentiment Survey brings together the views of senior professionals from across the international covered bond market to provide a forward-looking view of the market.
Drawing on GlobalCapital’s extensive network across the international fixed income markets, the survey explores how market participants expect the covered bond market to develop through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.
From issuance and spreads to new issue concessions and investor demand, the research provides insight into the key trends shaping the market and where industry participants see opportunities and challenges ahead.
Click here to download a PDF of the 2026 award winners.
If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact our Awards Lead, Ekta Kharat.
For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our Head of Business Development, Holly James.