GlobalCapital's Covered Bond Awards 2026: winners revealed

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Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital's Covered Bond Awards 2026: winners revealed

GlobalCapital
September 25, 2026 10:55 am
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The covered bond market gathered in Seville to celebrate the deals, institutions and individuals that have made their mark over the past year

Representatives from across the international covered bond market gathered at the NH Collection in Seville on Thursday, September 24 for the annual GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards. The 2026 awards celebrate the deals, institutions and individuals that stood out by displaying continued resilience amid changing market conditions.

The awards recognised activity during the period June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026. It was a year in which the covered bond market continued to provide a dependable source of funding, despite geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and changing expectations around rates and spreads.

Uniquely, the GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards are decided by the market itself. This year, more than 500 market participants took part across the nomination and voting stages, including issuers, lead managers and investors, making these awards truly by the market, for the market.

Below is a flavour of the night’s winners, with the full list of nominees and winners available in the dropdown below.

Natixis enjoyed a strong night, taking home both the Covered Bond House of the Year and Best Bank for Origination titles.

JP Morgan was another major winner, taking three titles: Best Liquidity Provider, Best Bank for Secondary Trading and Best Bank for Derivatives Solutions.

Danske Bank was recognised as the Coming Force in Covered Bonds, reflecting its growing momentum and influence in the market.

The results underline the breadth of activity and expertise being recognised across the covered bond market, from primary issuance and origination to liquidity and secondary trading.

Banco Santander had a standout evening, taking home both Issuer of the Year and the coveted Deal of the Year awards.

Its €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds were also recognised by the market as the Best Euro Deal.

Congratulations also to the lead arrangers: Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale and UniCredit.

The evening brought together senior professionals from across the market to recognise another year of abundnant issuance in sometimes challenging markets.

Also this year alongside the awards poll we conducted our inaugural Covered Bond Sentiment Survey, the results of which you can read below.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in the market poll.

PHOTO GALLERY

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

shortlist and winners

  • Platform Service Provider Awards

    Investor of the Year
    Winner: Commerzbank Treasury

    Danske Bank Asset Management
    Mint Tower Capital
    Nordea Investment Management
    Norges Bank Investment Management
    Best Investor in Euro Deals
    Winner: Nordea Investment Management

    Central Bank of Slovakia
    Commerzbank Treasury
    Mint Tower Capital
    Norges Bank Investment Management
    Best Investor in Non-Euro Deals
    Winner: Barclays Treasury

    Asian Development Bank
    Nationwide Treasury
    Best Rating Agency for Covered Bonds
    Winner: Moody’s Ratings

    Fitch Ratings
    S&P Global Ratings
    Scope Ratings
    Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
    Winner: S&P Global Market Intelligence

    Origin Markets
    PrimaryNexus
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider
    Winner: ISS-Corporate

    Moody’s Ratings
    Sustainalytics
    Best Law Firm for Covered Bonds
    Winner: Linklaters

    A&O Shearman
    Hogan Lovells
    Mayer Brown
    Hedge Fund of the Year
    Winner: Brevan Howard

    ExodusPoint
    Garda Capital Partners
    Point 72
    Tudor Capital

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year
    Winner: Banco Santander €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds

    ANZ $2.25bn 4.05% February 2031 mortgage covered bond
    Caffil €1bn 3.375% January 2036 public sector covered bond
    Deutsche Kreditbank €1bn 3.5% February 2041 public sector covered bond
    Lloyds Bank €1.5bn 3% May 2029 and €500m 3.25% May 2033 mortgage covered bonds
    Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bonds
    Most Innovative Deal
    Winner: LBBW €500m 2.75% March 2034 public sector covered bond

    Aareal Bank €625m 3.25% May 2032 green mortgage Pfandbrief
    Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bonds
    Nordea Mortgage Bank €1bn 2.875% April 2029 EuGB mortgage covered bond
    Best ESG Deal
    Winner: Nordea Mortgage Bank €1bn 2.875% April 2029 EuGB mortgage covered bond

    Aareal Bank €625m 3.25% May 2032 green mortgage Pfandbrief
    BPCE SFH €1.5bn January 2033 EuGB mortgage covered bond
    Caffil €750m 3.625% May 2036 green public sector covered bond
    Best Deal longer than 10 years
    Winner: Deutsche Kreditbank €1bn 3.5% February 2041 public sector covered bond

    Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall €500m 3.25% January 2038 mortgage Pfandbrief
    Bawag €500m 3.375% January 2038 mortgage covered bond
    Best Debut or Returning Deal
    Winner: Česká spořitelna €500m 3.224% May 2031 mortgage covered bond

    Bank Leumi €750m 3.197% January 2031 structured mortgage covered bond
    Bawag $700m 4.508%% May 2029 mortgage covered bond
    Principality Building Society £500m January 2031 floating rate mortgage covered bond
    Best Sterling Deal
    Winner: Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bonds

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce £1.25bn September 2028 floating rate mortgage covered bond
    Lloyds Bank £1.5bn March 2029 floating rate mortgage covered bond
    National Australia Bank £1.5bn November 2030 floating rate mortgage covered bond
    Toronto-Dominion Bank £1.25bn January 2031 floating rate mortgage covered bond
    Best Euro Deal
    Winner: Banco Santander €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds

    Caffil €1bn 3.375% January 2036 public sector covered bond
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce €1.25bn 2.75% April 2031 mortgage covered bond
    Lloyds Bank €1.5bn 3% May 2029 and €500m 3.25% May 2033 mortgage covered bonds
    Best Sub-Benchmark Deal
    Winner: Landesbank Saar €250m 3.5% May 2036 public sector covered bond

    Arion Banki €300m 2.75% February 2031 mortgage covered bond
    Bank of Nova Scotia $300m March 2033 floating rate mortgage covered bond
    The Mortgage Society of Finland €300m 2.625% February 2030 mortgage covered bond
    Best Niche Currency Deal
    Winner: Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec Sfr335m 0.615% June 2032 mortgage covered bond

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sfr325m 0.63% January 2031 mortgage covered bond
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sfr110m 1.01% June 2036 and Sfr135m 1.25% June 2041 mortgage covered bonds
    Compagnie de Financement Foncier Sfr150m 0.885% March 2036 covered bond
    Kiwibank Sfr170m 0.6624% October 2029 and Sfr105m 0.8175% April 2032 mortgage covered bonds
    Best Dollar Deal
    Winner: ANZ $2.25bn 4.05% February 2031 mortgage covered bond

    Bawag $700m 4.508% May 2029 mortgage
    DNB Boligkreditt $750m 4.25% April 2031 mortgage
    Nationwide Building Society $1.5bn 3.996% April 2029

  • Issuer Awards

    Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Banco Santander

    BPCE
    Caffil
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
    Nationwide Building Society
    Best European Economic Area (EEA) Issuer
    Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB

    Banco Santander
    BPCE
    Caffil
    DNB Boligkreditt
    Nordea
    Best Issuer outside of EEA
    Winner: Nationwide Building Society

    Bank of Montreal
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
    National Australia Bank
    Toronto-Dominion Bank
    Best ESG Issuer
    Winner: Nordea Mortgage Bank

    BPCE
    Caffil
    DZ Hyp
    Korea Housing Finance Corportion
    Best Versatile Issuer
    Winner: BPCE

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
    DNB Boligkreditt
    Nationwide Building Society
    Toronto-Dominion Bank
    Most Innovative Funding Team
    Winner: LBBW

    Banco Santander
    BPCE
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Nationwide Building Society

  • Lead Manager Awards

    Covered Bond House of the Year
    Winner: Natixis

    Commerzbank
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Erste Group
    LBBW
    Best Euro Lead Manager
    Winner: Erste Group

    DZ Bank
    ING
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Sterling Lead Manager
    Winner: Barclays

    BMO Capital Markets
    HSBC
    Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets
    Nomura
    Best Covered Bond Research
    Winner: NordLB

    ABN Amro
    Barclays
    Commerzbank
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Best Liquidity Provider
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Helaba
    Natixis
    Santander
    UBS
    Best Bank for Distribution
    Winner: LBBW

    Danske Bank
    DZ Bank
    Erste Group
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
    Winner: DekaBank

    DZ Bank
    Santander
    Best Bank for ESG Issuers
    Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB

    DZ Bank
    ING
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
    Winner: Barclays

    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Erste Group
    Helaba
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Secondary Trading
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Erste Group
    Helaba
    Santander
    Best Bank for Origination
    Winner: Natixis

    DZ Bank
    Erste Group
    LBBW
    Santander
    Best Bank for Derivatives Solutions
    Winner: JP Morgan

    BMO Capital Markets
    BNP Paribas
    Commerzbank
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Structuring and ALM
    Winner: Deutsche Bank

    Barclays
    ING
    Natixis
    Rabobank
    Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager
    Winner: Helaba

    Danske Bank
    DekaBank
    DZ Bank
    Erste Group
    NordLB
    Best Non-core Currency Lead Manager
    Winner: UBS

    Commerzbank
    Danske Bank
    Deutsche Bank
    Nomura
    Coming Force in Covered Bonds
    Winner: Danske Bank

    BMO Capital Markets
    Helaba
    Santander
    BBVA
    Best Dollar Lead Manager
    Winner: BMO Capital Markets

    HSBC
    RBC Capital Markets
    TD Securities

  • Individual Awards

    Best Syndicate Banker
    Winner: Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group

    Alberto Maria Villa, UniCredit
    Alexandre Trulli, Natixis
    Bertrand Tamarelle, Natixis
    Shanx Tandon, BMO Capital Markets
    Best Origination Banker
    Winner: Kai Ebeling, DZ Bank

    Christian Haller, Crédit Agricole CIB
    Karin Heydorn, Danske Bank
    Maria Choukchina, Natixis
    Maxim Börsig, Erste Group
    Romain Beillard, Crédit Agricole CIB
    Best Funding Official
    Winners: Silvana Borgatti, Banco Santander & Cedric Perrier, BPCE

    Colin Elion, Toronto-Dominion
    Igor Nicolaes, ING
    Marc Nocart, CRH
    Thor Tellefsen, DNB
    Covered Bonds Investment Bank Rising Star
    Winner: Madeleine Lapworth, Santander CIB

    Hemang Hirani, Barclays
    Hendrik Enzesberger, Helaba
    James Haley, ABN Amro
    Katharina Zehenthofer, Raiffeisen Bank International
    Lukas Schuster, Helaba
    Mathilde Lopez, Natixis
    Covered Bonds Funding Official Rising Star
    Winner: Jil Janssen, LBBW

    Thomas Mather, Nationwide
    Jasmine Phillips, Lloyds Bank
    Matthias Kiss, Bawag
    Patricia Domecq, Abanca
    Quentin Lentengre, Crédit Agricole CIB

Covered Bond Market Sentiment Survey

The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Market Sentiment Survey brings together the views of senior professionals from across the international covered bond market to provide a forward-looking view of the market.

Drawing on GlobalCapital’s extensive network across the international fixed income markets, the survey explores how market participants expect the covered bond market to develop through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

From issuance and spreads to new issue concessions and investor demand, the research provides insight into the key trends shaping the market and where industry participants see opportunities and challenges ahead.

DOWNLOAD THE SURVEY

Click here to download a PDF of the 2026 award winners.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact our Awards Lead, Ekta Kharat.

For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our Head of Business Development, Holly James.

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