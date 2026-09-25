GlobalCapital's Covered Bond Awards 2026: winners revealed

Representatives from across the international covered bond market gathered at the NH Collection in Seville on Thursday, September 24 for the annual GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards. The 2026 awards celebrate the deals, institutions and individuals that stood out by displaying continued resilience amid changing market conditions.

The awards recognised activity during the period June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026. It was a year in which the covered bond market continued to provide a dependable source of funding, despite geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and changing expectations around rates and spreads.

Uniquely, the GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards are decided by the market itself. This year, more than 500 market participants took part across the nomination and voting stages, including issuers, lead managers and investors, making these awards truly by the market, for the market.

Below is a flavour of the night’s winners, with the full list of nominees and winners available in the dropdown below.

Natixis enjoyed a strong night, taking home both the Covered Bond House of the Year and Best Bank for Origination titles.

JP Morgan was another major winner, taking three titles: Best Liquidity Provider, Best Bank for Secondary Trading and Best Bank for Derivatives Solutions.

Danske Bank was recognised as the Coming Force in Covered Bonds, reflecting its growing momentum and influence in the market.

The results underline the breadth of activity and expertise being recognised across the covered bond market, from primary issuance and origination to liquidity and secondary trading.

Banco Santander had a standout evening, taking home both Issuer of the Year and the coveted Deal of the Year awards.

Its €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds were also recognised by the market as the Best Euro Deal.

Congratulations also to the lead arrangers: Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale and UniCredit.

The evening brought together senior professionals from across the market to recognise another year of abundnant issuance in sometimes challenging markets.

Also this year alongside the awards poll we conducted our inaugural Covered Bond Sentiment Survey, the results of which you can read below.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in the market poll.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

shortlist and winners Platform Service Provider Awards Investor of the Year Winner: Commerzbank Treasury



Danske Bank Asset Management

Mint Tower Capital

Nordea Investment Management

Norges Bank Investment Management Best Investor in Euro Deals Winner: Nordea Investment Management



Central Bank of Slovakia

Commerzbank Treasury

Mint Tower Capital

Norges Bank Investment Management Best Investor in Non-Euro Deals Winner: Barclays Treasury



Asian Development Bank

Nationwide Treasury Best Rating Agency for Covered Bonds Winner: Moody’s Ratings



Fitch Ratings

S&P Global Ratings

Scope Ratings Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds Winner: S&P Global Market Intelligence



Origin Markets

PrimaryNexus Best Second Party Opinion Provider Winner: ISS-Corporate



Moody’s Ratings

Sustainalytics Best Law Firm for Covered Bonds Winner: Linklaters



A&O Shearman

Hogan Lovells

Mayer Brown Hedge Fund of the Year Winner: Brevan Howard



ExodusPoint

Garda Capital Partners

Point 72

Tudor Capital

Deal Awards Deal of the Year Winner: Banco Santander €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds



ANZ $2.25bn 4.05% February 2031 mortgage covered bond

Caffil €1bn 3.375% January 2036 public sector covered bond

Deutsche Kreditbank €1bn 3.5% February 2041 public sector covered bond

Lloyds Bank €1.5bn 3% May 2029 and €500m 3.25% May 2033 mortgage covered bonds

Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bonds Most Innovative Deal Winner: LBBW €500m 2.75% March 2034 public sector covered bond



Aareal Bank €625m 3.25% May 2032 green mortgage Pfandbrief

Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bonds

Nordea Mortgage Bank €1bn 2.875% April 2029 EuGB mortgage covered bond

Best ESG Deal Winner: Nordea Mortgage Bank €1bn 2.875% April 2029 EuGB mortgage covered bond



Aareal Bank €625m 3.25% May 2032 green mortgage Pfandbrief

BPCE SFH €1.5bn January 2033 EuGB mortgage covered bond

Caffil €750m 3.625% May 2036 green public sector covered bond

Best Deal longer than 10 years Winner: Deutsche Kreditbank €1bn 3.5% February 2041 public sector covered bond



Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall €500m 3.25% January 2038 mortgage Pfandbrief

Bawag €500m 3.375% January 2038 mortgage covered bond Best Debut or Returning Deal Winner: Česká spořitelna €500m 3.224% May 2031 mortgage covered bond



Bank Leumi €750m 3.197% January 2031 structured mortgage covered bond

Bawag $700m 4.508%% May 2029 mortgage covered bond

Principality Building Society £500m January 2031 floating rate mortgage covered bond Best Sterling Deal Winner: Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage covered bonds



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce £1.25bn September 2028 floating rate mortgage covered bond

Lloyds Bank £1.5bn March 2029 floating rate mortgage covered bond

National Australia Bank £1.5bn November 2030 floating rate mortgage covered bond

Toronto-Dominion Bank £1.25bn January 2031 floating rate mortgage covered bond Best Euro Deal Winner: Banco Santander €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage covered bonds



Caffil €1bn 3.375% January 2036 public sector covered bond

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce €1.25bn 2.75% April 2031 mortgage covered bond

Lloyds Bank €1.5bn 3% May 2029 and €500m 3.25% May 2033 mortgage covered bonds Best Sub-Benchmark Deal Winner: Landesbank Saar €250m 3.5% May 2036 public sector covered bond



Arion Banki €300m 2.75% February 2031 mortgage covered bond

Bank of Nova Scotia $300m March 2033 floating rate mortgage covered bond

The Mortgage Society of Finland €300m 2.625% February 2030 mortgage covered bond Best Niche Currency Deal Winner: Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec Sfr335m 0.615% June 2032 mortgage covered bond



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sfr325m 0.63% January 2031 mortgage covered bond

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sfr110m 1.01% June 2036 and Sfr135m 1.25% June 2041 mortgage covered bonds

Compagnie de Financement Foncier Sfr150m 0.885% March 2036 covered bond

Kiwibank Sfr170m 0.6624% October 2029 and Sfr105m 0.8175% April 2032 mortgage covered bonds Best Dollar Deal Winner: ANZ $2.25bn 4.05% February 2031 mortgage covered bond



Bawag $700m 4.508% May 2029 mortgage

DNB Boligkreditt $750m 4.25% April 2031 mortgage

Nationwide Building Society $1.5bn 3.996% April 2029



Issuer Awards Issuer of the Year Winner: Banco Santander



BPCE

Caffil

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Nationwide Building Society Best European Economic Area (EEA) Issuer Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB



Banco Santander

BPCE

Caffil

DNB Boligkreditt

Nordea Best Issuer outside of EEA Winner: Nationwide Building Society



Bank of Montreal

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

National Australia Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Best ESG Issuer Winner: Nordea Mortgage Bank



BPCE

Caffil

DZ Hyp

Korea Housing Finance Corportion Best Versatile Issuer Winner: BPCE



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

DNB Boligkreditt

Nationwide Building Society

Toronto-Dominion Bank Most Innovative Funding Team Winner: LBBW



Banco Santander

BPCE

Crédit Agricole CIB

Nationwide Building Society

Lead Manager Awards Covered Bond House of the Year Winner: Natixis



Commerzbank

Crédit Agricole CIB

Erste Group

LBBW Best Euro Lead Manager Winner: Erste Group



DZ Bank

ING

LBBW

Natixis Best Sterling Lead Manager Winner: Barclays



BMO Capital Markets

HSBC

Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets

Nomura Best Covered Bond Research Winner: NordLB



ABN Amro

Barclays

Commerzbank

Crédit Agricole CIB Best Liquidity Provider Winner: JP Morgan



Helaba

Natixis

Santander

UBS Best Bank for Distribution Winner: LBBW



Danske Bank

DZ Bank

Erste Group

Natixis Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets Winner: DekaBank



DZ Bank

Santander Best Bank for ESG Issuers Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB



DZ Bank

ING

LBBW

Natixis Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers Winner: Barclays



Crédit Agricole CIB

Erste Group

Helaba

LBBW

Natixis Best Bank for Secondary Trading Winner: JP Morgan



Erste Group

Helaba

Santander Best Bank for Origination Winner: Natixis



DZ Bank

Erste Group

LBBW

Santander Best Bank for Derivatives Solutions Winner: JP Morgan



BMO Capital Markets

BNP Paribas

Commerzbank

Natixis Best Bank for Structuring and ALM Winner: Deutsche Bank



Barclays

ING

Natixis

Rabobank Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager Winner: Helaba



Danske Bank

DekaBank

DZ Bank

Erste Group

NordLB Best Non-core Currency Lead Manager Winner: UBS



Commerzbank

Danske Bank

Deutsche Bank

Nomura Coming Force in Covered Bonds Winner: Danske Bank



BMO Capital Markets

Helaba

Santander

BBVA Best Dollar Lead Manager Winner: BMO Capital Markets



HSBC

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities

Individual Awards Best Syndicate Banker Winner: Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group



Alberto Maria Villa, UniCredit

Alexandre Trulli, Natixis

Bertrand Tamarelle, Natixis

Shanx Tandon, BMO Capital Markets Best Origination Banker Winner: Kai Ebeling, DZ Bank



Christian Haller, Crédit Agricole CIB

Karin Heydorn, Danske Bank

Maria Choukchina, Natixis

Maxim Börsig, Erste Group

Romain Beillard, Crédit Agricole CIB Best Funding Official Winners: Silvana Borgatti, Banco Santander & Cedric Perrier, BPCE



Colin Elion, Toronto-Dominion

Igor Nicolaes, ING

Marc Nocart, CRH

Thor Tellefsen, DNB Covered Bonds Investment Bank Rising Star Winner: Madeleine Lapworth, Santander CIB



Hemang Hirani, Barclays

Hendrik Enzesberger, Helaba

James Haley, ABN Amro

Katharina Zehenthofer, Raiffeisen Bank International

Lukas Schuster, Helaba

Mathilde Lopez, Natixis Covered Bonds Funding Official Rising Star Winner: Jil Janssen, LBBW



Thomas Mather, Nationwide

Jasmine Phillips, Lloyds Bank

Matthias Kiss, Bawag

Patricia Domecq, Abanca

Quentin Lentengre, Crédit Agricole CIB

Covered Bond Market Sentiment Survey

The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Market Sentiment Survey brings together the views of senior professionals from across the international covered bond market to provide a forward-looking view of the market.

Drawing on GlobalCapital’s extensive network across the international fixed income markets, the survey explores how market participants expect the covered bond market to develop through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

From issuance and spreads to new issue concessions and investor demand, the research provides insight into the key trends shaping the market and where industry participants see opportunities and challenges ahead.

Click here to download a PDF of the 2026 award winners.

If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact our Awards Lead, Ekta Kharat.

For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our Head of Business Development, Holly James.