Alphabet floods Kangaroo market with record A$5.5bn debut

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Alphabet floods Kangaroo market with record A$5.5bn debut

Diana Bui
August 19, 2026 04:16 pm

◆ Google parent prints largest ever corp deal in Australian dollars ◆ Investors queue up with monster orderbook ◆ Issuer pays modest concession to its dollar curve

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Diana Bui
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