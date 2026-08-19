Alphabet floods Kangaroo market with record A$5.5bn debut
◆ Google parent prints largest ever corp deal in Australian dollars ◆ Investors queue up with monster orderbook ◆ Issuer pays modest concession to its dollar curve
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