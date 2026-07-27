Gilt market pares hike bets before Bank of England decision

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Gilt market pares hike bets before Bank of England decision

Sarah Ainsworth
July 27, 2026 05:59 pm

◆ Oil slides, easing inflation fears ◆ Vote split and September QT signals to set tone for Gilts ◆ Oil-driven hike pricing unwinds days before the Bank decides

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Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
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