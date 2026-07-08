NRW.Bank tightens pricing despite fresh volatility denting demand

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NRW.Bank tightens pricing despite fresh volatility denting demand

Addison Gong
July 08, 2026 05:36 pm

◆ Issuer brings another pre-summer deal to fund enlarged programme ◆ Tightening possible despite weakened backdrop ◆ Book not huge but quality 'extremely high', spreads 'decent' to KfW and Land NRW

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Supras and agenciesSSANorth-Rhine WestphaliaEuroGreen and Social BondsGermanyKfW
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