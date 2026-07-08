KfW defies ceasefire collapse to take $6bn in rare dollar dual tranche
◆ Early order book built before Middle East risk returned ◆ Seven year spread held steady as 'insurance' against volatility ◆ Format chosen to avoid straining 'finite pool of liquidity'
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