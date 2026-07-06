AFD on sterling return: reverse inquiry, arbitrage and next deal timing
◆ Antoine Mannevy at AFD on UK political uncertainty ◆ Cross-currency inside euros keeps sterling arbitrage alive ◆ Mid-July deadline gone, another deal possible
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