NRW.Bank lifts funding target to €17bn, wraps up dollar curve

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Supras and agencies

NRW.Bank lifts funding target to €17bn, wraps up dollar curve

Sarah Ainsworth
June 25, 2026 03:03 pm

Head of funding Jochen Schader says strong promotional lending has pushed the 2026 target above €15bn, as the agency caps its dollar programme before the summer

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Supras and agenciesUS dollarEuroSterlingSwiss FrancsNorth-Rhine WestphaliaGermanyWeekly Covers
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Sarah Ainsworth
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