DNB, SpareBank 1 SMN bring tight Norwegian green preferreds
◆ Wide range of investors buy highly rated bonds ◆ DNB achieves one of the tightest spreads since Covid-era QE days of 2021 ◆ SpareBank 1 SMN extends euro senior curve by two years
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