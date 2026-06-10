DNB, SpareBank 1 SMN bring tight Norwegian green preferreds

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Senior Debt

DNB, SpareBank 1 SMN bring tight Norwegian green preferreds

Atanas Dinov
June 10, 2026 05:56 pm

◆ Wide range of investors buy highly rated bonds ◆ DNB achieves one of the tightest spreads since Covid-era QE days of 2021 ◆ SpareBank 1 SMN extends euro senior curve by two years

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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