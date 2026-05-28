GlobalCapital reveals the shortlists for its 2026 Derivatives Awards
The winning organisations will be announced live at ceremonies in both London and New York this September
Following months of research, market consultation and a highly competitive submission process, GlobalCapital’s awards team is pleased to unveil the shortlists for the 2026 Global Derivatives Awards.
This year’s entries showcased the depth, innovation and resilience of the global derivatives market, with compelling submissions received across all categories. Shortlisted institutions will now be invited to pitch directly to the GlobalCapital awards and editorial team as the judging process enters its next phase.
Key dates
Pitching opens: May 25, 2026
Deadline for pitching: June 30, 2026
Winners revealed: September 17 in New York and September in London
The pitching process will be led by Ekta Kharat, Awards and Research Analyst alongside John Anderson.
John Anderson’s career spans journalism and corporate communications, including roles at GlobalCapital, Euromoney and Risk. Ekta Kharat supports the awards research process across GlobalCapital’s franchise, working closely with market participants and the editorial team throughout the judging period.
Pitch meetings will last approximately 30–45 minutes, and firms shortlisted in multiple categories are welcome to cover several nominations within a single session. The awards cover the review period from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.
Judges will be looking for evidence of market leadership, innovation, client impact and strategic differentiation. Successful pitches should demonstrate how organisations have distinguished themselves from competitors through performance, product development, client service or broader market contribution.
Particular attention will also be paid to how firms are positioning themselves for the future, including in areas such as technology and AI, policy and regulation, market structure and sustainability.
In addition to the categories listed below, GlobalCapital will also award honours including Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, for Europe and Asia and Globally, as well as Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Global Interdealer Broker of the Year and Thought Leader in ESG. These awards will be determined based on overall performance across categories and will not require separate pitches.
As part of this year’s awards process, and in addition to our existing bank and service provider categories, we are pleased to introduce a new set of investor-focused awards designed to recognize excellence and innovation across the buy-side community.
These categories aim to provide investors with an opportunity to showcase their achievements, market leadership and contributions to the derivatives industry.
Unlike the other award categories, there will be no formal shortlist for the investor awards. Institutions can reach out to us and we would be delighted to hear more about your business and discuss your achievements through a pitch meeting with the editorial and awards team.
Investor categories:
• Best Hedge Fund Investor
• Best Private Bank Investor
• Best Structured Products Investor
• Best Equity Derivatives Investor
• Best Interest Rate Derivatives Investor
• Best Credit Derivatives Investor
• Best FX Derivatives Investor
• Best Commodity Derivatives Investor
Please click here to download a PDF version of the shortlist.
To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Ekta Kharat.
For commercial enquiries for the September awards, please contact our sales team.
SHORTLISTS
BANK AWARDS
Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
HSBC
Nomura
Société Générale
UBS
FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Bank of America
Deutsche Bank
Natixis
NatWest
Standard Chartered
UBS
Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Société Générale
UBS
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Bank of America
HSBC
Natixis
NatWest
Nomura
UBS
Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Natixis
Société Générale
UBS
Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
Macquarie
Natixis
Standard Chartered
Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
HSBC
Nomura
UBS
Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Nomura
UBS
Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Nomura
Santander
Société Générale
Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
NatWest
Santander
UBS
Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Nomura
Société Générale
Custodian Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
Citi
HSBC
Northern Trust
State Street
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
BMO Capital Markets
CIBC World Markets
RBC Capital Markets
TD Securities
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
BBVA
BNP Paribas
Citi
Santander
Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
UBS
Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
JP Morgan
Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Americas Structured Products House of the Year
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
UBS
Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Citi
Société Générale
Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year
Bank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Santander
Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
JP Morgan
UBS
Custodian Bank of the Year – Americas
Citi
HSBC
Northern Trust
State Street
SERVICE PROVIDER AWARDS
Hedge Fund of the Year
GoldenTree Asset Management
Citadel
Millenium Management
Renaissance Technologies
Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
CME Group
Parameter Climate
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAP
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
Bloomberg
FTSE Russell
MSCI
Parameta Solutions
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Placement Agent of the Year
Eaton Partners
Lazard
PJT Park Hill
Stone Mountain Capital
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
B2C2
Citadel Securities
Jump Street
XTX Markets
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
B2C2
Citadel Securities
Jane Street
Jump Trading
Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
BGC Group
Bloomberg
Tradeweb
Tullett Prebon
Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year
Driot
JWG Group
LSEG Murex
Novatus Global
OpenGamma
Regulatory Reporting Solutions
Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
Murex
Numerix
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPV
Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
B2C2
Bosonic
Compass
Deribit
FTSE Russell
OTC Trading Venue of the Year
B2C2
Fenics Go
OTCX
Trad-X
Tradeweb
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
Eurex
LSE Group
Novatus Global
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
Trading Technologies
Global Market Risk Provider of the Year
Murex
Numerix
Quantifi
Skylight IPV
Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Fenics Market Data
ICE Data Services
Novatus Global
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
CME
ICE Clear Credit
LCH
Nodal Clear
OCC
Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Bloomberg
Chatham Financial
Derivative Path
IBM Promontory
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year - Europe and Asia
Eurex
ICE Clear Europe
LCH
Marex
SGX
Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
Cassini
Derivative Path
Murex
Quantifi
Skylight IPV
Optimisation Service of the Year - Europe and Asia
Capitolis
LSEG Post Trade Solutions
OpenGamma
OSTTRA
Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
Capitolis
LSEG Post Trade Solutions
OpenGamma
OSTTRA
LAW FIRM AWARDS
European Law Firm of the Year
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
A&O Shearman
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
US Law Firm of the Year
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Stikeman Elliott
Canada Law Firm of the Year
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
Clifford Chance
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
EXCHANGE AWARDS
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
BSE
CME Group
Eurex
ICE
Nodal
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
CME Group
Eurex
Euronext
ICE
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
BSE
BURSA Malaysia
HKEX
JPX
SGX
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
CME Group
Nasdaq
Nodal
BROKER AWARDS
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
BGC Group
TP ICAP
Tradition
Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Group
TP ICAP
Tradition
OTHER AWARDS
Industry Association of the Year
FIA
ISDA
SIFMA
Digital Solution of the Year
Ascent AI
Ellipsis AM
FIS ION
ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting