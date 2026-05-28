GlobalCapital reveals the shortlists for its 2026 Derivatives Awards

Following months of research, market consultation and a highly competitive submission process, GlobalCapital’s awards team is pleased to unveil the shortlists for the 2026 Global Derivatives Awards.

This year’s entries showcased the depth, innovation and resilience of the global derivatives market, with compelling submissions received across all categories. Shortlisted institutions will now be invited to pitch directly to the GlobalCapital awards and editorial team as the judging process enters its next phase.

Key dates

Pitching opens: May 25, 2026

Deadline for pitching: June 30, 2026

Winners revealed: September 17 in New York and September in London

The pitching process will be led by Ekta Kharat, Awards and Research Analyst alongside John Anderson.

John Anderson’s career spans journalism and corporate communications, including roles at GlobalCapital, Euromoney and Risk. Ekta Kharat supports the awards research process across GlobalCapital’s franchise, working closely with market participants and the editorial team throughout the judging period.

Pitch meetings will last approximately 30–45 minutes, and firms shortlisted in multiple categories are welcome to cover several nominations within a single session. The awards cover the review period from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

Judges will be looking for evidence of market leadership, innovation, client impact and strategic differentiation. Successful pitches should demonstrate how organisations have distinguished themselves from competitors through performance, product development, client service or broader market contribution.

Particular attention will also be paid to how firms are positioning themselves for the future, including in areas such as technology and AI, policy and regulation, market structure and sustainability.

In addition to the categories listed below, GlobalCapital will also award honours including Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, for Europe and Asia and Globally, as well as Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Global Interdealer Broker of the Year and Thought Leader in ESG. These awards will be determined based on overall performance across categories and will not require separate pitches.

As part of this year’s awards process, and in addition to our existing bank and service provider categories, we are pleased to introduce a new set of investor-focused awards designed to recognize excellence and innovation across the buy-side community.

These categories aim to provide investors with an opportunity to showcase their achievements, market leadership and contributions to the derivatives industry.

Unlike the other award categories, there will be no formal shortlist for the investor awards. Institutions can reach out to us and we would be delighted to hear more about your business and discuss your achievements through a pitch meeting with the editorial and awards team.

Investor categories:

• Best Hedge Fund Investor

• Best Private Bank Investor

• Best Structured Products Investor

• Best Equity Derivatives Investor

• Best Interest Rate Derivatives Investor

• Best Credit Derivatives Investor

• Best FX Derivatives Investor

• Best Commodity Derivatives Investor

Please click here to download a PDF version of the shortlist.

To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For commercial enquiries for the September awards, please contact our sales team.

SHORTLISTS

BANK AWARDS

Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

HSBC

Nomura

Société Générale

UBS

FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Bank of America

Deutsche Bank

Natixis

NatWest

Standard Chartered

UBS

Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

Société Générale

UBS

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Bank of America

HSBC

Natixis

NatWest

Nomura

UBS

Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Natixis

Société Générale

UBS

Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

Macquarie

Natixis

Standard Chartered

Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

HSBC

Nomura

UBS

Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Nomura

UBS

Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Nomura

Santander

Société Générale

Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

NatWest

Santander

UBS

Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Nomura

Société Générale

Custodian Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

Citi

HSBC

Northern Trust

State Street

Canada Derivatives House of the Year

BMO Capital Markets

CIBC World Markets

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities

Latin America Derivatives House of the Year

BBVA

BNP Paribas

Citi

Santander

Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

UBS

Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

JP Morgan

Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Americas Structured Products House of the Year

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

UBS

Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Citi

Société Générale

Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year

Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan

Santander

Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

JP Morgan

UBS

Custodian Bank of the Year – Americas

Citi

HSBC

Northern Trust

State Street

SERVICE PROVIDER AWARDS

Hedge Fund of the Year

GoldenTree Asset Management

Citadel

Millenium Management

Renaissance Technologies

Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year

CME Group

Parameter Climate

Speedwell Weather

TP ICAP

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

Bloomberg

FTSE Russell

MSCI

Parameta Solutions

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Placement Agent of the Year

Eaton Partners

Lazard

PJT Park Hill

Stone Mountain Capital

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia

B2C2

Citadel Securities

Jump Street

XTX Markets

Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

B2C2

Citadel Securities

Jane Street

Jump Trading

Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year

BGC Group

Bloomberg

Tradeweb

Tullett Prebon

Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year

Driot

JWG Group

LSEG Murex

Novatus Global

OpenGamma

Regulatory Reporting Solutions

Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

Murex

Numerix

Quantifi

S&P Global

Skylight IPV

Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year

B2C2

Bosonic

Compass

Deribit

FTSE Russell

OTC Trading Venue of the Year

B2C2

Fenics Go

OTCX

Trad-X

Tradeweb

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia

Eurex

LSE Group

Novatus Global

Numerix

Parameta Solutions

Trading Technologies

Global Market Risk Provider of the Year

Murex

Numerix

Quantifi

Skylight IPV

Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Fenics Market Data

ICE Data Services

Novatus Global

Numerix

Parameta Solutions

Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

CME

ICE Clear Credit

LCH

Nodal Clear

OCC

Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year

Bloomberg

Chatham Financial

Derivative Path

IBM Promontory

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year - Europe and Asia

Eurex

ICE Clear Europe

LCH

Marex

SGX

Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year

Cassini

Derivative Path

Murex

Quantifi

Skylight IPV

Optimisation Service of the Year - Europe and Asia

Capitolis

LSEG Post Trade Solutions

OpenGamma

OSTTRA

Americas Optimisation Service of the Year

Capitolis

LSEG Post Trade Solutions

OpenGamma

OSTTRA

LAW FIRM AWARDS

European Law Firm of the Year

A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year

A&O Shearman

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

US Law Firm of the Year

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Stikeman Elliott

Canada Law Firm of the Year

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Borden Ladner Gervais

Clifford Chance

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

EXCHANGE AWARDS

Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

BSE

CME Group

Eurex

ICE

Nodal

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

CME Group

Eurex

Euronext

ICE

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

BSE

BURSA Malaysia

HKEX

JPX

SGX

Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

B3 - Bolsa do Brasil

CBOE

CME Group

Nasdaq

Nodal

BROKER AWARDS

Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

BGC Group

TP ICAP

Tradition

Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Group

TP ICAP

Tradition

OTHER AWARDS

Industry Association of the Year

FIA

ISDA

SIFMA

Digital Solution of the Year

Ascent AI

Ellipsis AM

FIS ION

ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting