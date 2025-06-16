© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

DERIVATIVES AWARDS

Attend the most prestigious awards night dedicated to the derivatives industry

DERIVATIVES AWARDS

Attend the most prestigious awards night dedicated to the derivatives industry

Newsletter Signup

Join GlobalCapital and leading names from across the global derivatives market for a prestigious awards ceremony.


Global Derivatives: September, 2026 | London

Americas Derivatives: September, 2026 | New York


What to expect:

· High-level networking with senior professionals and rising stars
· Celebration of market achievements and key developments
· Live announcements of award winners and special recognitions

Limited seats available for both ceremonies.


To attend the ceremonies, simply fill in the form and a member of our team will contact you shortly.



Attend the Derivatives Awards