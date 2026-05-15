Starmer, strife and sterling bonds

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Starmer, strife and sterling bonds

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayFrank Jackman
May 15, 2026 06:33 pm

◆ The prospects for sterling bond issuance amid UK political upheaval ◆ A new issuer and a new securitization from the SSA sector ◆ Ontario's plans for a resilience bond


Larry the resident No.10 mouse catcher waiting to be let in by British bobby on Downing Street, Westminster, London, UK
Larry, the resident mouser of 10 Downing Street, is not the only one hoping to get through the door soon. But the question of who'll be filling his bowl with Whiskas in a few months' time is one that is occupying the bond market

The mice turned on the cat in UK politics this week, causing volatility in the bond market and a headache for issuers of sterling bonds. Prime minister Keir Starmer is under fire from Labour Party colleagues and faces a challenge to his leadership following a grim set of local election results.

Uncertainty over whether there will be a change of PM and what the fiscal policies of a new one will be is roiling the Gilt market. But what of other issuers in sterling? We discover there is plenty of demand for bonds at these higher yields, but whether issuers have any interest in funding at those prices is another matter.

The multilateral development bank bond market is about to welcome a new entrant: the African Development Fund. We discuss what the ADF is, how much it will issue, when it will start and why it is coming to the bond market.

Elsewhere in the MDB sector, the International Finance Corporation has executed a novel securitization long in the works. We analyse the deal, who bought it and what the future will be for this method by which MDBs can manage their balance sheets.

Finally, Ontario this week made its pitch to host another new multilateral bank: the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank. To display the province's credentials, its premier Doug Ford revealed it would issue a "resilience" bond. Resilience is becoming a huge topic in the capital markets but the deal would be the first of its kind, so we looked into its progress to market and what it will be used to fund.

Now read on:

Britain's Health Secretary Wes Streeting, left, watches as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives a speech on reducing NHS wait times as he visits a healthcare provider in Surrey, England, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)
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Ralph Sinclair
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Jon Hay
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Frank Jackman
Corporate Debt Editor
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