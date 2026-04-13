Euro IG corporate supply stirs as senior and hybrid bonds queue up
◆ Couche-Tard and Louis Dreyfus line up seven year trades ◆ Roquette adds to hybrid queue ◆ Corporate pipeline swells, execution dependent on a shaky backdrop
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts