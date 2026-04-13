Euro IG corporate supply stirs as senior and hybrid bonds queue up

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Euro IG corporate supply stirs as senior and hybrid bonds queue up

Diana Bui
April 13, 2026 03:46 pm

◆ Couche-Tard and Louis Dreyfus line up seven year trades ◆ Roquette adds to hybrid queue ◆ Corporate pipeline swells, execution dependent on a shaky backdrop

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Diana Bui
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