European Securitization Awards 2026: The winners revealed!

GlobalCapital hosted players from across the securitization market on Thursday evening at the Nobu Hotel in London for the 2026 European Securitization Awards.

More than 300 market participants attended - our largest awards turnout ever. It is incredibly exciting to see one of our flagship events continue to grow, and we are very grateful for the continued support.

The GlobalCapital Securitization Awards remain unique in that the majority of winners are decided by the market itself, for the market, ensuring that those recognised truly reflect the industry’s leading names.

The awards process began in October 2025 when market participants were invited to submit nominations. This first stage allows the market to put forward both themselves and their peers for inclusion in the shortlist. The shortlist was then published in December, with voting remaining open until January, drawing strong engagement from across the market.

Across both stages, the awards saw more than 42,000 votes cast by over 3,000 individuals, highlighting the depth of participation. Notably, the voting base was well balanced, with around 20% of votes coming from investment banks and 35% from issuers and investors, reflecting broad representation across the securitization ecosystem.

In parallel, the pitched awards process took place between November and January. This year saw a particularly high level of interest, with a large number of institutions keen to present. Submissions showcased a strong focus on innovation across structures and markets, underlining the continued evolution of the securitization landscape.

As in previous years, the pitched categories were carefully selected by GlobalCapital’s editorial team, with winners determined based on the quality and impact of the pitches received.

The awards once again provided an opportunity to recognise the deals, organisations and individuals shaping the European securitization market — and to celebrate another year of progress, innovation and strong market engagement across the industry.

Among the pitched categories, the £250 million asset-backed debt facility to Finlight (formerly Atrato Onsite Energy) won the Private Securitization Deal of the Year award for a transaction that broke new ground in an emerging asset class while supporting the green transition.

Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1 was awarded Overall Securitization Deal of the Year, marking a milestone as the first sterling middle market CLO and showcasing innovative structuring. Barclays was named Overall Securitization Bank of the Year, recognised for its leadership in developing new asset classes and delivering innovative client solutions.

The evening also recognised individual achievement, with Kevin Ingram of Clifford Chance receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Securitization Award for his significant impact on the market over the course of his career.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to pitch and vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below. Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The winners:

Outstanding Contribution to Securitization

Kevin Ingram, Clifford Chance

Pitched Awards

Overall Securitization Bank of the Year

Barclays

Overall Securitization Deal of the Year

Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1

(Ares Management, BNP Paribas and Dechert)

Private Securitization Deal of the Year

£250 million asset-backed debt facility to Finlight (formerly Atrato Onsite Energy)

(Finlight, Barclays, Hogan Lovells and Norton Rose Fulbright)

Polled Awards

ABS/RMBS/CMBS Awards ABS/RMBS/CMBS Awards Most Innovative Deal of the Year Winner: Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1 Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1 Fairbridge 2025-1 Hive 2025-1 Summerhouse 1 Vantage Data Centers 2025-1 ABS Deal of the Year Winner: Vantage Data Centers 2025-1



Hive 2025-1 London Cards Master Issuer Series 3 Secucor Finance 2025-1 Silver Arrow 19 Vantage Data Centers 2025-1 Vehis Auto Leasing 2025 ABS Bank of the Year Winner: Santander

Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Santander Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year Winner: Barclays

Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Deutsche Bank ABS Issuer of the Year Winner: Santander Consumer Finance

Auxmoney Barclays NewDay Santander Consumer Finance Vantage RMBS/ABS Debut Issuer of the Year Winner: Beequip

Beequip Leasecom Nottingham Building Society StrideUp Vehis Finance Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year Winner: Vantage



Beequip Enpal Premium Credit Vantage RMBS Law Firm of the Year Winner: Clifford Chance

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Linklaters Simmons & Simmons

ABS Law Firm of the Year Winner: Clifford Chance



A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Latham & Watkins Linklaters Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year Winner: Hogan Lovells

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Latham & Watkins Linklaters RMBS Deal of the Year Winner: Meridian Funding 2025-1



Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1 Lace Funding 2025-1 Meridian Funding 2025-1 Odyssey Funding 2025-1 Olympia Master Home Loans RMBS Bank of the Year Winner: Lloyds Bank

Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Lloyds Bank RMBS Issuer of the Year Winner: Together

BPCE Lloyds Bank Obvion Oldenburgische Landesbank Together Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year Winner: StrideUp



Enra Foundation Home Loans Selina / Waterfall Asset Management StrideUp Together CMBS Deal of the Year Winner: Caister Finance

Caister Finance Sequoia Logistics 2025-1 Taurus 2025-1 Taurus 2025-4 UK Logistics 25-1

Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year Winner: Bank of America

Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Deutsche Bank

CMBS Arranger of the Year Winner: Bank of America

Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Morgan Stanley CMBS Law Firm of the Year Winner: A&O Shearman

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Latham & Watkins Linklaters Mayer Brown Service Provider of the Year Winner: CSC Global

Cafico Circumference Citi CSC Global TMF Group CMBS Sponsor of the Year Winner: Blackstone



Blackstone

Carlyle

GoldenTree Asset Management

Starwood Capital Group RMBS Deal of the Year Winner: Meridian Funding 2025 - 1



Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1

Lace Funding 2025-1

Meridian Funding 2025-1

Odyssey Funding 2025-1

Olympia Master Home Loans



CLO Awards CLO Bank of the Year Winner: Jefferies

Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Jefferies JP Morgan CLO Deal of the Year Winner: Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1

Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1 Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1 Carlyle Euro CLO 2025-1 Margay CLO III Sona Fios CLO IV

CLO Manager of the Year Winner: Apollo/Redding Ridge Asset Management

Apollo/Redding Ridge Arini Carlyle CVC Capital Partners Sona Asset Management

Debut CLO Manager of the Year Winner: LGT Capital Partners

Arcano LGT Capital Partners Royal London Asset Management Silver Point CLO Equity Investor of the Year Winner: Napier Park Global Capital

AlbaCore Capital Alcentra LGT Capital Partners Napier Park Global Capital Valeur

CLO Mezz Investor of the Year Winner: Apollo

AlbaCore Capital Apollo Arini Challenger Valeur CLO Senior Investor of the Year Winner: Apollo



Apollo AXA IM Alts BNP Paribas Challenger PGIM



CLO Trading House of the Year Winner: BNP Paribas

Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas JP Morgan Morgan Stanley CLO Law Firm of the Year Winner: Paul Hastings

Dechert Milbank Orrick Paul Hastings Walkers CLO Rating Agency of the Year Winner: S&P Global

ARC Ratings Fitch Ratings KBRA Moody's Ratings S&P Global CLO Research Firm of the Year Winner: Bank of America





SRT Awards SRT Deal of the Year Winner: Secucor Finance 2025-1 DAC

Aareal Bank debut transaction BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM ING's debut transactions Pavillion Consumer 2025-1 Secucor Finance 2025-1 CEE Deal of the Year Winner: Santander Leasing and EIB Group Polish SRT



mBank PGGM renewables SRT Project ARTS Silver-2, UniCredi Project Sigma - ILTE Santander Leasing, EIB group Polish SRT Vehis Auto Leasing 2024 ESG Impact SRT Deal of the Year Winner: Santander Leasing and EIB Group Polish SRT





BBVA Spanish SRT with EIB group BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM GARC ESG and Circular Economy 3, Intesa Sanpaolo mBank renewables SRT with PGGM Santander Leasing Polish SRT with EIB group SRT Debut Issuer of the Year Winner: ING

Aareal Bank Avida IBL Banca ING Marginalen Bank SRT Investor of the Year Winner: M&G Investments

AXA IM Alts Chorus Capital CRC M&G Investment Sona Asset Management SRT Law Firm of the Year Winner: Clifford Chance

A&O Shearman Chiomenti Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Simmons & Simmons SRT Service Provider of the Year Winner: TMF Group

Iconicchain Ocorian Revel Partners TMF Group (Re)insurer of the Year Winner: Munich Re



Arch Re

Axa XL Re

Hanover Re

Munich Re

Renaissance Re

ESG Awards Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year Winner: Golden Ray 2

Golden Ray 2 Hertz mezzanine tranche Hive 2025-1 Project Cork - Ferovinum Vantage Data Centers 2025-1 ESG Deal of the Year Winner: Golden Ray 2

C&I solar warehouse - Atrato Onsite Energy Golden Ray 2 Meridian Funding 2025-1 Vantage Data Centers 2025-1 ESG Bank of the Year Winner: BNP Paribas

Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Crédit Agricole Santander ESG Issuer of the Year Winner: Enpal

Atratro Enpal Obvion Vantage ESG Investor of the Year Winner: European Investment Bank

Amundi AXA IM Alts European Investment Bank M&G Investments ESG Law Firm of the Year Winner: Hogan Lovells

Ashurst Chiomenti Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Linklaters ESG Research Firm of the Year Winner: Fitch Ratings



Bank of America

Barclays

Fitch Ratings

Morningstar Sustainalytics

Market Participant Awards Securitization Mezz Investor of the Year Winner: TwentyFour Asset Management

AXA IM Alts BlackRock Challenger M&G Investment TwentyFour Asset Management Securitization Senior Investor of the Year Winner: PIMCO

Apollo BlackRock Insight Investment Management M&G Investment PIMCO Portfolio Buyer of the Year Winner: PIMCO

Apollo Carval M&G Investment PIMCO Securitization Rating Agency of the Year Winner: S&P Global

DBRS Morningstar Fitch Ratings KBRA Moody's Ratings S&P Global Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals Winner: Clifford Chance

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Latham & Watkins Linklaters Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year Winner: Interpath

Deloitte EY Interpath KPMG PwC Securitization Research House of the Year Winner: Bank of America

Bank of America Barclays Citi Deutsche Bank Morgan Stanley Securitization Derivatives House of the Year Winner: BNP Paribas

Barclays BNP Paribas Crédit Agricole DZ Bank Santander Servicer of the Year Winner: Pepper Advantage

Banca Finint Bank of New York Mellon Citi Pepper Advantage TMF Group Securitization Trustee of the Year Winner: Citi

Banca Finint Bank of New York Mellon Citi CSC US Bank SPV Administrator of the Year Winner: CSC Global

Banca Finint Cafico International CSC Global TMF Group Walkers Professional Services Fintech Provider of the Year Winner: European DataWarehouse

Cardo AI European DataWarehouse Iconicchain Data Provider of the Year Winner: European DataWarehouse



EuroABS European DataWarehouse Moody's



Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

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