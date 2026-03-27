European Securitization Awards 2026: The winners revealed!

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Polls and Awards

European Securitization Awards 2026: The winners revealed!

GlobalCapital
March 27, 2026 02:02 pm
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The winning deals, banks, issuers and market participants were revealed at a gala dinner at The Nobu in London.

GlobalCapital hosted players from across the securitization market on Thursday evening at the Nobu Hotel in London for the 2026 European Securitization Awards.

More than 300 market participants attended - our largest awards turnout ever. It is incredibly exciting to see one of our flagship events continue to grow, and we are very grateful for the continued support.

The GlobalCapital Securitization Awards remain unique in that the majority of winners are decided by the market itself, for the market, ensuring that those recognised truly reflect the industry’s leading names.

The awards process began in October 2025 when market participants were invited to submit nominations. This first stage allows the market to put forward both themselves and their peers for inclusion in the shortlist. The shortlist was then published in December, with voting remaining open until January, drawing strong engagement from across the market.

Across both stages, the awards saw more than 42,000 votes cast by over 3,000 individuals, highlighting the depth of participation. Notably, the voting base was well balanced, with around 20% of votes coming from investment banks and 35% from issuers and investors, reflecting broad representation across the securitization ecosystem.

In parallel, the pitched awards process took place between November and January. This year saw a particularly high level of interest, with a large number of institutions keen to present. Submissions showcased a strong focus on innovation across structures and markets, underlining the continued evolution of the securitization landscape.

As in previous years, the pitched categories were carefully selected by GlobalCapital’s editorial team, with winners determined based on the quality and impact of the pitches received.

The awards once again provided an opportunity to recognise the deals, organisations and individuals shaping the European securitization market — and to celebrate another year of progress, innovation and strong market engagement across the industry.

Among the pitched categories, the £250 million asset-backed debt facility to Finlight (formerly Atrato Onsite Energy) won the Private Securitization Deal of the Year award for a transaction that broke new ground in an emerging asset class while supporting the green transition.

Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1 was awarded Overall Securitization Deal of the Year, marking a milestone as the first sterling middle market CLO and showcasing innovative structuring. Barclays was named Overall Securitization Bank of the Year, recognised for its leadership in developing new asset classes and delivering innovative client solutions.

The evening also recognised individual achievement, with Kevin Ingram of Clifford Chance receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Securitization Award for his significant impact on the market over the course of his career.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to pitch and vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below. Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

Photo Gallery

The winners:

Outstanding Contribution to Securitization

Kevin Ingram, Clifford Chance

Pitched Awards

Overall Securitization Bank of the Year

Barclays

Overall Securitization Deal of the Year

Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1

(Ares Management, BNP Paribas and Dechert)

Private Securitization Deal of the Year

£250 million asset-backed debt facility to Finlight (formerly Atrato Onsite Energy)

(Finlight, Barclays, Hogan Lovells and Norton Rose Fulbright)

Polled Awards
ABS/RMBS/CMBS Awards

  • ABS/RMBS/CMBS Awards

    Most Innovative Deal of the Year
    Winner: Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
    Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1
    Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1
    Fairbridge 2025-1
    Hive 2025-1
    Summerhouse 1
    Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
    ABS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

    Hive 2025-1
    London Cards Master Issuer Series 3
    Secucor Finance 2025-1
    Silver Arrow 19
    Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
    Vehis Auto Leasing 2025
    ABS Bank of the Year
    Winner: Santander
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Santander
    Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
    Winner: Barclays
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    ABS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Santander Consumer Finance
    Auxmoney
    Barclays
    NewDay
    Santander Consumer Finance
    Vantage
    RMBS/ABS Debut Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Beequip
    Beequip
    Leasecom
    Nottingham Building Society
    StrideUp
    Vehis Finance
    Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Vantage

    Beequip
    Enpal
    Premium Credit
    Vantage
    RMBS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Hogan Lovells
    Linklaters
    Simmons & Simmons

    ABS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance

    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Hogan Lovells
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Hogan Lovells
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Hogan Lovells
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    RMBS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Meridian Funding 2025-1

    Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1
    Lace Funding 2025-1
    Meridian Funding 2025-1
    Odyssey Funding 2025-1
    Olympia Master Home Loans
    RMBS Bank of the Year
    Winner: Lloyds Bank
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Lloyds Bank
    RMBS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Together
    BPCE
    Lloyds Bank
    Obvion
    Oldenburgische Landesbank
    Together
    Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: StrideUp

    Enra
    Foundation Home Loans
    Selina / Waterfall Asset Management
    StrideUp
    Together
    CMBS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Caister Finance
    Caister Finance
    Sequoia Logistics 2025-1
    Taurus 2025-1
    Taurus 2025-4
    UK Logistics 25-1

    Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank

    CMBS Arranger of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Morgan Stanley
    CMBS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: A&O Shearman
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    Mayer Brown
    Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: CSC Global
    Cafico
    Circumference
    Citi
    CSC Global
    TMF Group
    CMBS Sponsor of the Year
    Winner: Blackstone

    Blackstone
    Carlyle
    GoldenTree Asset Management
    Starwood Capital Group
    RMBS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Meridian Funding 2025 - 1

    Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1
    Lace Funding 2025-1
    Meridian Funding 2025-1
    Odyssey Funding 2025-1
    Olympia Master Home Loans

  • CLO Awards

    CLO Bank of the Year
    Winner: Jefferies
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Jefferies
    JP Morgan
    CLO Deal of the Year
    Winner: Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1
    Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1
    Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1
    Carlyle Euro CLO 2025-1
    Margay CLO III
    Sona Fios CLO IV

    CLO Manager of the Year
    Winner: Apollo/Redding Ridge Asset Management
    Apollo/Redding Ridge
    Arini
    Carlyle
    CVC Capital Partners
    Sona Asset Management

    Debut CLO Manager of the Year
    Winner: LGT Capital Partners
    Arcano
    LGT Capital Partners
    Royal London Asset Management
    Silver Point
    CLO Equity Investor of the Year
    Winner: Napier Park Global Capital
    AlbaCore Capital
    Alcentra
    LGT Capital Partners
    Napier Park Global Capital
    Valeur

    CLO Mezz Investor of the Year
    Winner: Apollo
    AlbaCore Capital
    Apollo
    Arini
    Challenger
    Valeur
    CLO Senior Investor of the Year
    Winner: Apollo

    Apollo
    AXA IM Alts
    BNP Paribas
    Challenger
    PGIM


    CLO Trading House of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    CLO Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Paul Hastings
    Dechert
    Milbank
    Orrick
    Paul Hastings
    Walkers
    CLO Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: S&P Global
    ARC Ratings
    Fitch Ratings
    KBRA
    Moody's Ratings
    S&P Global
    CLO Research Firm of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America

  • SRT Awards

    SRT Deal of the Year
    Winner: Secucor Finance 2025-1 DAC
    Aareal Bank debut transaction
    BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM
    ING's debut transactions
    Pavillion Consumer 2025-1
    Secucor Finance 2025-1
    CEE Deal of the Year
    Winner: Santander Leasing and EIB Group Polish SRT

    mBank PGGM renewables SRT
    Project ARTS Silver-2, UniCredi
    Project Sigma - ILTE
    Santander Leasing, EIB group Polish SRT
    Vehis Auto Leasing 2024
    ESG Impact SRT Deal of the Year
    Winner: Santander Leasing and EIB Group Polish SRT


    BBVA Spanish SRT with EIB group
    BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM
    GARC ESG and Circular Economy 3, Intesa Sanpaolo
    mBank renewables SRT with PGGM
    Santander Leasing Polish SRT with EIB group
    SRT Debut Issuer of the Year
    Winner: ING
    Aareal Bank
    Avida
    IBL Banca
    ING
    Marginalen Bank
    SRT Investor of the Year
    Winner: M&G Investments
    AXA IM Alts
    Chorus Capital
    CRC
    M&G Investment
    Sona Asset Management
    SRT Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance
    A&O Shearman
    Chiomenti
    Clifford Chance
    Hogan Lovells
    Simmons & Simmons
    SRT Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: TMF Group
    Iconicchain
    Ocorian
    Revel Partners
    TMF Group
    (Re)insurer of the Year
    Winner: Munich Re

    Arch Re
    Axa XL Re
    Hanover Re
    Munich Re
    Renaissance Re

  • ESG Awards

    Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Golden Ray 2
    Golden Ray 2
    Hertz mezzanine tranche
    Hive 2025-1
    Project Cork - Ferovinum
    Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
    ESG Deal of the Year
    Winner: Golden Ray 2
    C&I solar warehouse - Atrato Onsite Energy
    Golden Ray 2
    Meridian Funding 2025-1
    Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
    ESG Bank of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole
    Santander
    ESG Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Enpal
    Atratro
    Enpal
    Obvion
    Vantage
    ESG Investor of the Year
    Winner: European Investment Bank
    Amundi
    AXA IM Alts
    European Investment Bank
    M&G Investments
    ESG Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Hogan Lovells
    Ashurst
    Chiomenti
    Clifford Chance
    Hogan Lovells
    Linklaters
    ESG Research Firm of the Year
    Winner: Fitch Ratings

    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Fitch Ratings
    Morningstar Sustainalytics

  • Market Participant Awards

    Securitization Mezz Investor of the Year
    Winner: TwentyFour Asset Management
    AXA IM Alts
    BlackRock
    Challenger
    M&G Investment
    TwentyFour Asset Management
    Securitization Senior Investor of the Year
    Winner: PIMCO
    Apollo
    BlackRock
    Insight Investment Management
    M&G Investment
    PIMCO
    Portfolio Buyer of the Year
    Winner: PIMCO
    Apollo
    Carval
    M&G Investment
    PIMCO
    Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: S&P Global
    DBRS Morningstar
    Fitch Ratings
    KBRA
    Moody's Ratings
    S&P Global
    Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals
    Winner: Clifford Chance
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Hogan Lovells
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year
    Winner: Interpath
    Deloitte
    EY
    Interpath
    KPMG
    PwC
    Securitization Research House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    Morgan Stanley
    Securitization Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole
    DZ Bank
    Santander
    Servicer of the Year
    Winner: Pepper Advantage
    Banca Finint
    Bank of New York Mellon
    Citi
    Pepper Advantage
    TMF Group
    Securitization Trustee of the Year
    Winner: Citi
    Banca Finint
    Bank of New York Mellon
    Citi
    CSC
    US Bank
    SPV Administrator of the Year
    Winner: CSC Global
    Banca Finint
    Cafico International
    CSC Global
    TMF Group
    Walkers Professional Services
    Fintech Provider of the Year
    Winner: European DataWarehouse
    Cardo AI
    European DataWarehouse
    Iconicchain
    Data Provider of the Year
    Winner: European DataWarehouse

    EuroABS
    European DataWarehouse
    Moody's

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

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