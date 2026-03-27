European Securitization Awards 2026: The winners revealed!
The winning deals, banks, issuers and market participants were revealed at a gala dinner at The Nobu in London.
GlobalCapital hosted players from across the securitization market on Thursday evening at the Nobu Hotel in London for the 2026 European Securitization Awards.
More than 300 market participants attended - our largest awards turnout ever. It is incredibly exciting to see one of our flagship events continue to grow, and we are very grateful for the continued support.
The GlobalCapital Securitization Awards remain unique in that the majority of winners are decided by the market itself, for the market, ensuring that those recognised truly reflect the industry’s leading names.
The awards process began in October 2025 when market participants were invited to submit nominations. This first stage allows the market to put forward both themselves and their peers for inclusion in the shortlist. The shortlist was then published in December, with voting remaining open until January, drawing strong engagement from across the market.
Across both stages, the awards saw more than 42,000 votes cast by over 3,000 individuals, highlighting the depth of participation. Notably, the voting base was well balanced, with around 20% of votes coming from investment banks and 35% from issuers and investors, reflecting broad representation across the securitization ecosystem.
In parallel, the pitched awards process took place between November and January. This year saw a particularly high level of interest, with a large number of institutions keen to present. Submissions showcased a strong focus on innovation across structures and markets, underlining the continued evolution of the securitization landscape.
As in previous years, the pitched categories were carefully selected by GlobalCapital’s editorial team, with winners determined based on the quality and impact of the pitches received.
The awards once again provided an opportunity to recognise the deals, organisations and individuals shaping the European securitization market — and to celebrate another year of progress, innovation and strong market engagement across the industry.
Among the pitched categories, the £250 million asset-backed debt facility to Finlight (formerly Atrato Onsite Energy) won the Private Securitization Deal of the Year award for a transaction that broke new ground in an emerging asset class while supporting the green transition.
Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1 was awarded Overall Securitization Deal of the Year, marking a milestone as the first sterling middle market CLO and showcasing innovative structuring. Barclays was named Overall Securitization Bank of the Year, recognised for its leadership in developing new asset classes and delivering innovative client solutions.
The evening also recognised individual achievement, with Kevin Ingram of Clifford Chance receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Securitization Award for his significant impact on the market over the course of his career.
Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to pitch and vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below. Click here to download a PDF of the winners.
The winners:
Outstanding Contribution to Securitization
Kevin Ingram, Clifford Chance
Pitched Awards
Overall Securitization Bank of the Year
Barclays
Overall Securitization Deal of the Year
Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1
(Ares Management, BNP Paribas and Dechert)
Private Securitization Deal of the Year
£250 million asset-backed debt facility to Finlight (formerly Atrato Onsite Energy)
(Finlight, Barclays, Hogan Lovells and Norton Rose Fulbright)
Polled Awards
-
Most Innovative Deal of the YearWinner: Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1 Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1 Fairbridge 2025-1 Hive 2025-1 Summerhouse 1 Vantage Data Centers 2025-1ABS Deal of the YearWinner: Vantage Data Centers 2025-1 Hive 2025-1 London Cards Master Issuer Series 3 Secucor Finance 2025-1 Silver Arrow 19 Vantage Data Centers 2025-1 Vehis Auto Leasing 2025ABS Bank of the YearWinner: Santander Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi SantanderEsoteric ABS Bank of the YearWinner: Barclays Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Deutsche BankABS Issuer of the YearWinner: Santander Consumer Finance Auxmoney Barclays NewDay Santander Consumer Finance VantageRMBS/ABS Debut Issuer of the YearWinner: Beequip Beequip Leasecom Nottingham Building Society StrideUp Vehis FinanceEsoteric ABS Issuer of the YearWinner: Vantage Beequip Enpal Premium Credit VantageRMBS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Linklaters Simmons & SimmonsABS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Latham & Watkins LinklatersEsoteric ABS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Hogan Lovells A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Latham & Watkins LinklatersRMBS Deal of the YearWinner: Meridian Funding 2025-1 Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1 Lace Funding 2025-1 Meridian Funding 2025-1 Odyssey Funding 2025-1 Olympia Master Home LoansRMBS Bank of the YearWinner: Lloyds Bank Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Lloyds BankRMBS Issuer of the YearWinner: Together BPCE Lloyds Bank Obvion Oldenburgische Landesbank TogetherSpecialist RMBS Issuer of the YearWinner: StrideUp Enra Foundation Home Loans Selina / Waterfall Asset Management StrideUp TogetherCMBS Deal of the YearWinner: Caister Finance Caister Finance Sequoia Logistics 2025-1 Taurus 2025-1 Taurus 2025-4 UK Logistics 25-1Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the YearWinner: Bank of America Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Deutsche BankCMBS Arranger of the YearWinner: Bank of America Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Citi Morgan StanleyCMBS Law Firm of the YearWinner: A&O Shearman A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Latham & Watkins Linklaters Mayer BrownService Provider of the YearWinner: CSC Global Cafico Circumference Citi CSC Global TMF GroupCMBS Sponsor of the YearWinner: Blackstone
Blackstone
Carlyle
GoldenTree Asset Management
Starwood Capital GroupRMBS Deal of the YearWinner: Meridian Funding 2025 - 1
Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1
Lace Funding 2025-1
Meridian Funding 2025-1
Odyssey Funding 2025-1
Olympia Master Home Loans
-
CLO Bank of the YearWinner: Jefferies
Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Jefferies JP MorganCLO Deal of the YearWinner: Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1 Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1 Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1 Carlyle Euro CLO 2025-1 Margay CLO III Sona Fios CLO IVCLO Manager of the YearWinner: Apollo/Redding Ridge Asset Management Apollo/Redding Ridge Arini Carlyle CVC Capital Partners Sona Asset ManagementDebut CLO Manager of the YearWinner: LGT Capital Partners Arcano LGT Capital Partners Royal London Asset Management Silver PointCLO Equity Investor of the YearWinner: Napier Park Global Capital AlbaCore Capital Alcentra LGT Capital Partners Napier Park Global Capital ValeurCLO Mezz Investor of the YearWinner: Apollo AlbaCore Capital Apollo Arini Challenger ValeurCLO Senior Investor of the YearWinner: Apollo Apollo AXA IM Alts BNP Paribas Challenger PGIMCLO Trading House of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas JP Morgan Morgan StanleyCLO Law Firm of the YearWinner: Paul Hastings Dechert Milbank Orrick Paul Hastings WalkersCLO Rating Agency of the YearWinner: S&P Global ARC Ratings Fitch Ratings KBRA Moody's Ratings S&P GlobalCLO Research Firm of the YearWinner: Bank of America
-
SRT Deal of the YearWinner: Secucor Finance 2025-1 DAC
Aareal Bank debut transaction BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM ING's debut transactions Pavillion Consumer 2025-1 Secucor Finance 2025-1CEE Deal of the YearWinner: Santander Leasing and EIB Group Polish SRT mBank PGGM renewables SRT Project ARTS Silver-2, UniCredi Project Sigma - ILTE Santander Leasing, EIB group Polish SRT Vehis Auto Leasing 2024ESG Impact SRT Deal of the YearWinner: Santander Leasing and EIB Group Polish SRT BBVA Spanish SRT with EIB group BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM GARC ESG and Circular Economy 3, Intesa Sanpaolo mBank renewables SRT with PGGM Santander Leasing Polish SRT with EIB groupSRT Debut Issuer of the YearWinner: ING Aareal Bank Avida IBL Banca ING Marginalen BankSRT Investor of the YearWinner: M&G Investments AXA IM Alts Chorus Capital CRC M&G Investment Sona Asset ManagementSRT Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance A&O Shearman Chiomenti Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Simmons & SimmonsSRT Service Provider of the YearWinner: TMF Group Iconicchain Ocorian Revel Partners TMF Group(Re)insurer of the YearWinner: Munich Re
Arch Re
Axa XL Re
Hanover Re
Munich Re
Renaissance Re
-
Esoteric ABS Deal of the YearWinner: Golden Ray 2
Golden Ray 2 Hertz mezzanine tranche Hive 2025-1 Project Cork - Ferovinum Vantage Data Centers 2025-1ESG Deal of the YearWinner: Golden Ray 2 C&I solar warehouse - Atrato Onsite Energy Golden Ray 2 Meridian Funding 2025-1 Vantage Data Centers 2025-1ESG Bank of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas Bank of America Barclays BNP Paribas Crédit Agricole SantanderESG Issuer of the YearWinner: Enpal Atratro Enpal Obvion VantageESG Investor of the YearWinner: European Investment Bank Amundi AXA IM Alts European Investment Bank M&G InvestmentsESG Law Firm of the YearWinner: Hogan Lovells Ashurst Chiomenti Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells LinklatersESG Research Firm of the YearWinner: Fitch Ratings
Bank of America
Barclays
Fitch Ratings
Morningstar Sustainalytics
-
Securitization Mezz Investor of the YearWinner: TwentyFour Asset Management
AXA IM Alts BlackRock Challenger M&G Investment TwentyFour Asset ManagementSecuritization Senior Investor of the YearWinner: PIMCO Apollo BlackRock Insight Investment Management M&G Investment PIMCOPortfolio Buyer of the YearWinner: PIMCO Apollo Carval M&G Investment PIMCOSecuritization Rating Agency of the YearWinner: S&P Global DBRS Morningstar Fitch Ratings KBRA Moody's Ratings S&P GlobalLaw Firm of the Year for Private DealsWinner: Clifford Chance A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Hogan Lovells Latham & Watkins LinklatersSecuritization Advisory Firm of the YearWinner: Interpath Deloitte EY Interpath KPMG PwCSecuritization Research House of the YearWinner: Bank of America Bank of America Barclays Citi Deutsche Bank Morgan StanleySecuritization Derivatives House of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas Barclays BNP Paribas Crédit Agricole DZ Bank SantanderServicer of the YearWinner: Pepper Advantage Banca Finint Bank of New York Mellon Citi Pepper Advantage TMF GroupSecuritization Trustee of the YearWinner: Citi Banca Finint Bank of New York Mellon Citi CSC US BankSPV Administrator of the YearWinner: CSC Global Banca Finint Cafico International CSC Global TMF Group Walkers Professional ServicesFintech Provider of the YearWinner: European DataWarehouse Cardo AI European DataWarehouse IconicchainData Provider of the YearWinner: European DataWarehouse EuroABS European DataWarehouse Moody's
Click here to download a PDF of the winners.
TMF Group's Trade Receivables Securitization Survey
Have your say on the future of trade receivables securitisation (TRS). Complete our short survey to help benchmark key trends, funding preferences and market pressures.
It only takes 2–5 minutes, and your responses are completely confidential.