Scor pays premium to land latest tier two in busy week for insurance capital

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
FIG
Regulatory Capital

Scor pays premium to land latest tier two in busy week for insurance capital

Flynn Nicholls
May 27, 2026 05:51 pm

◆ Reinsurer latest in string of insurance tier two offerings ◆ Comes with tender offers on two outstanding bonds ◆ Investors show 'discipline' on pricing

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Regulatory CapitalFIGEuroFrance
FN
Flynn Nicholls
Gift this article