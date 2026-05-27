Scor pays premium to land latest tier two in busy week for insurance capital
◆ Reinsurer latest in string of insurance tier two offerings ◆ Comes with tender offers on two outstanding bonds ◆ Investors show 'discipline' on pricing
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