Ledn founder explains Bitcoin ABS

On the back of pricing the first ever Bitcoin loan asset-backed securitization last month, Ledn co-founder and CEO Adam Reeds sat down with GlobalCapital’s senior reporter Chadwick Van Estrop at SF Vegas to talk about the deal and the outlook for the company in the ABS market.

Reeds revealed Ledn’s next ABS deal could come as soon as six months from now if originations reach a critical mass.

In the interview he responded to market concerns about the custody of the Bitcoin that backs the ABS.

Reeds also touched on Ledn’s outlook for refinancing the ABS deal before the end of the three-year revolving period. “It very much will be dependent on other types of capital available three years from now,” he explains. “As it stands, currently, I can see us refinancing and keeping this going in perpetuity.”

Reeds touched on why he viewed Ledn’s speed of liquidation as a strength for its ABS and revealed that Ledn’s borrowers are not mandated to pay their loans back down to a 50% loan-to-value ratio if the LTVs rise above 70% and 75% as the price of Bitcoin falls.

With about one third market share of the Bitcoin-backed consumer lending sector, Ledn plans to double its loan book this year. Last year it originated $100m to $150m of Bitcoin-backed loans a month with about $1bn of loan principal and interest outstanding at year end. Reeds explains why Ledn is confident about achieving this.

Podcast outline:

0-12mins: Ledn’s business model and Bitcoin backed lending

12-24mins: ABS deal details

24-29 mins: Future of the ABS platform