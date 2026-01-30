What is Scotland?

January 30, 2026 05:47 pm

◆ Scottish government bonds near ◆ CLOs and private credit ◆ Corporate hybrid debt reaches new tights

Edinburgh city old and new town with Arthur's Seat in the background

Scotland is looking for banks and lawyers to help bring its first bond to market. But the idea raised a number of questions at GC Towers this week. Firstly, what is Scotland? Is it a sovereign issuer, a sub-sovereign, or something altogether new?

Not only did we wonder what investors would be buying but we also questioned what Scotland was selling and why it wanted to do so. Scotland will be a fascinating new issuer in the bond markets and so we discussed what the capital markets have been telling us this week about its desirability as an investment, its credit, how it will be priced and what sort of bond it should issue.

We also investigated the relationship between the public CLO market and private credit. Many think the latter will devour public debt markets but we discovered that the relationship between direct lending and the CLO market is far more symbiotic.

Finally, we revisited the market for corporate hybird debt. A deal for an Italian utility company this week came at a record tight spread to the issuer's senior debt. We examined what has been driving this tightening trend and whether the spread between subordinated and senior bonds still reflects the full amount of risk investors are taking on.

Read on:

scottish people wearing kilt
SSA
SSA market peeps at what lies beneath Scotland's 'Kilts'
Addison Gong, January 29, 2026
Buffalo with Ox peckers on the Masai Mara Kenya
CLOs Europe
CLOs find unlikely symbiosis with private credit
Thomas Hopkins, January 30, 2026
Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC Private credit and BSL lenders 30Jan26.jpg
Leader
Private credit and leveraged loans are not necessarily rivals
Thomas Hopkins, January 30, 2026
GlobalCapital Terna EuGB hybrid 001.jpg
Hybrid
Hybrid theory: how tight can corporate senior/sub spreads go?
Frank Jackman, January 30, 2026

