ABF enthusiasm opens forward flow channel to smaller sellers
Forward flow deals have become increasingly popular with both buy-side and sell-side participants in the asset backed finance market. Recently, smaller lenders have started to use the arrangements as an alternative to bank financing as they ramp up their originations, reports George Smith
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ European securitization issuance database
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 1 weekly securitization podcast