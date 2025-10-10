You are invited: GlobalCapital SSA market outlook survey for 2026

SSA

October 10, 2025 02:34 pm
We would welcome your feedback on the outlook for the SSA market

As an eventful 2025 draws near its end, GlobalCapital is once again surveying the SSA market with 11 questions to help form its outlook for 2026, as part of our forthcoming Review 2025|Outlook 2026 special report, which will be published in December.

The questions will only take a couple of minutes to complete, and your individual responses will be kept entirely confidential.

https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90926772/SSA-End-of-Year-Review-2025

We would very much welcome and encourage your feedback.

Many thanks!

Supras and agenciesSovereignsSub-sovereignsSSA People and MarketsWeekly Covers
