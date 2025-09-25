Americas Derivatives Awards 2025: Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year; Americas Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year — Derivative Path

Global Capital: You’ve been recognised as a provider of advisory and technology. What do these award wins say about Derivative Path’s position in the market?

Rob Showers

Showers: We’re very excited about these wins. They validate the strategy we’ve pursued in recent years: combining a high-touch advisory model with best-in-class technology. Clients today face a complex macro environment — managing the tail end of rate hikes, anticipating future cuts and dealing with geopolitical uncertainty. Their biggest challenge is integrating risk insights across asset classes and functions. We help them bring consistency to how they structure, execute and report on derivatives strategies. Our advisory team pairs deep capital markets expertise with automated analysis, compliance and reporting tools, so clients can focus on outcomes rather than day-to-day transactions.

Winning both awards at once also highlights the strength of our approach. Some firms focus on pure advisory while others build technology solutions, but very few do both. For us, advisory and technology are inseparable. The two sides of the business reinforce each other: our advisory work informs the enhancements we make to the platform, and our technology makes our advisory services more scalable and more accurate. It’s a combination that resonates strongly with clients and positions us well as the industry continues its digital transformation.

GC: What are some of the other risk management challenges your clients are facing in the Americas right now, and how are you helping them navigate them?

Showers: The macro environment remains uncertain, with questions around rates, inflation, FX volatility and commodities shaped by geopolitics and the energy transition. All of these forces create risk exposures that need active management.

The first challenge is gaining a holistic view of risk across asset classes and organisations. Our risk dashboard allows clients to overlay their hedge portfolios on top of their underlying assets, giving leadership real-time insight into exposures. This visibility allows management teams to make faster, more confident decisions, rather than waiting for manual reports that might already be outdated.

The second challenge is data management. Many clients are building data lakes or “data fabrics” to consolidate external data, clean it and push it into analytics tools. We connect seamlessly into those systems through APIs and use AI to minimise manual intervention, ensuring clean and consistent data flows. That integration is key to running accurate scenario analysis, post-trade reporting and compliance downstream. Without clean data, it’s impossible to get a true picture of risk.

GC: How does Derivative Path’s model differentiate itself from other firms in the market?

Showers: We are one of the few firms offering both advisory and technology at a time when the industry is at a tipping point for digital transformation. For a decade, most investment has gone into front-office systems to capture alpha. But after execution, trades often flow into antiquated middle and back-office technology where errors and inefficiencies creep in. We provide the missing link: advisory expertise to identify the right strategies, and a cloud-native SaaS platform that automates trade capture, risk analytics and reporting.

This combination helps prevent errors after execution and gives clients more resilience across the trade lifecycle. It also helps level the playing field. Institutions that don’t have the scale of a global bank can now access the same calibre of analytics, compliance and automation. That is a powerful differentiator, and it is one reason our client base continues to expand so quickly.

GC: What recent developments or upgrades are you most proud of?

Showers: Three stand out. First, our real-time risk dashboard for balance sheet and portfolio views, which lets CFOs, CIOs and CEOs see exposures instantly — replacing outdated spreadsheets. Second, our AI-powered trade ingestion tool, which eliminates manual entry and reconciliation, speeding up onboarding and giving clients immediate insight into new trades. The third is expanded functionality. We’ve rolled out capabilities in commodities, particularly energy, and launched a cross-border payments platform that has seen rapid uptake. These developments respond directly to client demand and make risk management more efficient and more effective.

What makes these innovations exciting is the direct impact on clients. The dashboard gives senior leaders immediate confidence in their risk positions. The AI ingestion tool saves hours of manual work for operations teams. And our expansion into commodities and payments means clients can centralise more of their risk management activity with us, rather than juggling multiple providers.

GC: Looking ahead, what opportunities and trends will shape your business in the Americas?

Showers: We see significant opportunity as more traditional asset managers and corporates adopt derivatives programmes to hedge in today’s volatile markets. Rates and FX curves are moving again, and that creates demand for both our advisory expertise and technology platform. We also see rising interest in commodities, particularly energy, as regulatory barriers ease.

At the same time, adoption of cloud-native platforms in treasury and trading ecosystems will accelerate. That positions us well, since we already deliver SaaS solutions with full integration into client systems. More clients are looking to retire legacy infrastructure and embrace cloud-based platforms that can scale with their business. Ultimately, whether it’s through advisory, technology or both, our role is to help clients use derivatives more dynamically and more safely. These awards recognise that commitment, and we look forward to the growth ahead.