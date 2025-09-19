Seville lore: bond market debates regs and reciprocity

The bank finance industrial complex descended on Seville this week for the European Covered Bond Council Plenary, FT Live's Covered Bond Congress and GlobalCapital's Covered Bond Awards.

This annual series of events captures more than just what is happening in the covered bond market and has become a major date for anyone involved in how banks finance themselves. But one key area of debate was how different regulatory regimes will treat the asset class. Florian Eichert, head of covered bond and SSA research at Crédit Agricole joined us to discuss the latest developments.

Meanwhile, Mediobanca is adjusting to life as part of the Banca Monte dei Paschi family. We discuss how the Italian investment bank will adjust to its new owners.

Finally, we examine whether calls to seize Russian assets held within the EU are all that smart and what the risks of doing so might be.