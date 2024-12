Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Award Nominations 2024

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominees in the 22nd edition of its annual Awards for the loan, leveraged finance and private debt markets — the only Awards for the loan and private debt markets based directly on the views of market participants.

You can find the shortlist in brief below. The full shortlist with more details of transactions and banks that arranged them will be published shortly.

The Award winners and nominees are decided based on an online poll, conducted in October and November. They recognise deals and market performance in the period between November 16, 2023 and November 15, 2024.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on March 6, 2025.

Many thanks to everyone who shared their expertise by voting, and congratulations from GlobalCapital to all the nominees.

DEALS OF THE YEAR

Deal of the Year DSV €14bn September 2024 for acquisition of DB Schenker EP Corporate Group £2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services FiberCop and NetCo €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco Harbour Energy $4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets Siemens Energy Global €11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility Swisscom €8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

Leveraged Loan of the Year Alter Domus Participations €1.66bn May 2024 for acquisition by Cinven Belron $8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution Eleda Management €1.068bn February 2024 for buyout by Bain Innomotics €1.9bn-equivalent September 2024 for its buyout by KPS Capital Partners MasOrange €2.6bn May 2024 add-on and refinancing Zegona Communications €1.29bn-equivalent July 2024 to refinance acquisition of Vodafone España

M&A Loan of the Year EP Corporate Group £2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services FiberCop and NetCo €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco Harbour Energy $4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets Swisscom €8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

Emerging Market Loan of the Year Akbank $753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance Bank of Industry €1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022 Public Investment Fund $15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility

Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year Arriva €1.4bn May 2024 for its buyout by I Squared Capital Advisors FiberCop and NetCo €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco XpFibre €4.95bn March 2024 refinancing

Renewables Loan of the Year Fécamp Offshore Wind Project €2.6bn July 2024 refinancing H2 Green Steel €4.15bn April 2024 financing for Boden green hydrogen and steel mill in Sweden Ventient Energy €2.17bn December 2023 refinancing

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR

UK and Irish Deal of the Year Belron $8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution EP Corporate Group £2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services Harbour Energy $4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets Jaguar Land Rover £1.6bn October 2024 revolving credit facilities Tate & Lyle €875m July 2024 for acquisition of CP Kelco

French Deal of the Year Canal+ €1.9bn April 2024 for acquisition of MultiChoice Group Française des Jeux €2bn November 2024 for acquisition of Kindred Group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton €10bn March 2024 refinancing Roquette Frères €2.6bn March 2024 for acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions XpFibre €4.95bn March 2024 refinancing

German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year JT International $4.3bn August 2024 for acquisition of Vector Group Mercedes-Benz €11bn June 2024 refinancing Siemens Energy Global €11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility Swisscom €8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

Italian Deal of the Year ENI €3bn December 2023 sustainability-linked revolving credit facility FiberCop and NetCo €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco Italgas €2.2bn October 2024 for acquisition of 2i Rete Gas Prysmian €3.4bn June 2024 for acquisition of Encore Wire

Iberian Deal of the Year Criteria Caixa €1.65bn July 2024 for potential acquisition of shares in Naturgy Energy Group MasOrange €2.6bn May 2024 term loan B amendment and add-on Vodafone Spain €4.7bn May 2024 for its acquisition by Zegona Communications

Benelux Deal of the Year ArcelorMittal $5.5bn May 2024 revolving credit facility refinancing Compagnie Maritime Belge $3.2bn November 2023 for acquisition of Euronav D’Ieteren Group €1bn October 2024 for extraordinary dividend SES €3bn April 2024 for its acquisition of Intelsat

Nordic Deal of the Year Carlsberg £4.3bn July 2024 for acquisition of Britvic DSV €14bn, September 2024 for acquisition of DB Schenker Novo Nordisk €5.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of three factories from Catalent

Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year Akbank $753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance ČEZ €840m March 2024 for acquisition of GasNet

Turkish Deal of the Year No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

Middle Eastern Deal of the Year Burjeel Holdings Dh1.32bn ($360m) June 2024 term loan refinancing Emirates NBD $1.5bn March 2024 sustainability-linked term loan refinancing Public Investment Fund $15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility Qatar National Bank €1bn October 2024 term loan to refinance 2021 facility Saudi Electricity Co $4bn August 2024 revolving credit facility refinancing

African Deal of the Year Bank of Industry €1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022 Investec Bank $600m June 2024 term loan to refinance $450m July 2022 loan

BANK AWARDS

Loan House of the Year BNP Paribas

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of M&A Loans BNP Paribas

Citigroup

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

Santander

Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

MUFG

Santander

Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans ING

Société Générale

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Société Générale

Best Secondary Loans House Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Best Bank in Real Estate Finance Aareal Bank

Natixis

Standard Chartered

Best Bank in Fund Finance No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

BANK REGIONAL AWARDS

Best Arranger of Western European Loans BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans Erste Group

Société Générale

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans Emirates NBD

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Mashreqbank

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of African Loans Rand Merchant Bank

Standard Bank

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards dinner

Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans Barclays

HSBC

Lloyds

NatWest

Best Arranger of French Loans BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

Société Générale

Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

LBBW

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Italian Loans Banco BPM

Intesa Sanpaolo

Mediobanca

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Iberian Loans BBVA

CaixaBank

Santander

Best Arranger of Benelux Loans ABN Amro

BNP Paribas

ING

Rabobank

Best Arranger of Nordic Loans Danske Bank

DNB

Nordea

SEB

Best Arranger of Turkish Loans Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Emirates NBD

Standard Chartered

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg €2bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2020 facility Mahle €1.6bn February 2024 sustainability-linked to refinance a 2019 facility RWE €5bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2023 facility Siemens Energy Global €11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe Crédit Agricole

ING

Rabobank

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Rabobank

Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-linked Loans No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG CVC

EQT

Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

PRIVATE DEBT DEAL AND ARRANGER AWARDS

Schuldschein of the Year Carl Zeiss AG €900m October 2024 Gerresheimer €600m October 2024 Messer €950m July 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries from CVC

International Schuldschein of the Year Forvia €745m July 2024 sustainability-linked to refinance Schuldscheine and bonds Nilfisk €225m July 2024 Sofidel €540m July 2024

US Private Placement of the Year No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

Direct Lending Deal of the Year No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

Best Arranger of Schuldscheine BayernLB

Commerzbank

Helaba

LBBW

UniCredit

Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine BNP Paribas

Commerzbank

Crédit Agricole

UniCredit

US Private Placement Agent of the Year Bank of America

BNP Paribas

MUFG

NatWest

Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements BNP Paribas

Commerzbank

Best Schuldschein Law Firm A&O Shearman

Dentons

Linklaters

White & Case

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR AND PRIVATE LENDER AWARDS

Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans Apollo

Barings

Blackstone

M&G

Best Direct Lending Firm Ares

MV Credit

Park Square

Best Real Estate Direct Lender PGIM

Pimco

Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

Best Subordinated Debt Investor Goldman Sachs Asset Management

MV Credit

Park Square

Best Distressed Loan Investor Hayfin

HIG

Triton

BEST ADVISERS, LAW FIRMS AND TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS