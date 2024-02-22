Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023 — Results in brief
Messer, BAE, Avilease, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Citi star in 21st annual Awards
GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the full results of its Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023.
Deals for Messer, Cooper Consumer Health, BAE Systems, Avilease and Teleperformance are among the winners, while BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Citigroup took some of the top awards for banks.
This list contains all the winners and nominations, but only brief details of the deals are given. Full details of all the nominated deals and banks on them are published here.
Now in their 21st year, the GlobalCapital Awards are the only ones that recognise achievement in the loan, leveraged finance and private debt markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa through a poll of market participants. This means they reflect the opinion of the market as to which were the outstanding deals and market participants of 2023.
The poll was conducted in November 2023, and the Awards refer to the period November 16, 2022 to November 15, 2023. The Awards winners were revealed at our gala dinner in London on February 21, 2024.
GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees.
DEALS OF THE YEAR
Deal of the Year
Messer
€1.45bn and $900m one year bridge facilities, €600m and $700m five year term loans, €600m five year RCF totalling €4.14bn to support Messer’s €12bn acquisition by GIC Capital
May 2023
2= Smurfit Kappa
$1.5bn one year bridge loan for acquisition of WestRock
October 2023
2= Vantage Towers
€6.98bn March 2023 (details below)
4= BAE Systems
$5.5bn and £2bn September 2023 (details below)
4= BHP Billiton
$5bn one year bridge facility for acquisition of Oz Minerals
February 2023
Leveraged Loan of the Year
Cooper Consumer Health
€1.105bn five year term loan B for the LBO of Viatris by CVC, Charterhouse and Avista
November 2023
2= Software AG
$405m and €640m cov-lite seven year term loan Bs and €100m 6.5 year RCF totalling $1.22bn for LBO by Silver Lake Group
August 2023
2= Worldpay
$5.2bn and €500m seven year term loan Bs totalling $5.735bn to support Worldpay’s LBO by GTCR Golder Rauner
September 2023
4 Action Nederland
€2.5bn 5.3 year term loan B and €500m 5.1 year RCF totalling €3bn to amend and extend 2018 facility
April 2023
M&A Loan of the Year
Messer
€4.14bn May 2023 (details above)
2 Smurfit Kappa
$1.5bn October 2023 (details above)
3 BHP Billiton
$5bn February 2023 (details above)
4 BAE Systems
$5.5bn and £2bn September 2023 (details below)
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
AviLease
$2.1bn one year term loan
August 2023
2 Sasol
$982m five year term loan and $1.987bn five year RCF totalling $2.969bn
April 2023
3 Akbank
$602m-equivalent October 2023 (details below)
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Vantage Towers
Six term loans and an RCF totalling €6.98bn to support Vantage’s acquisition by Vodafone, KKR and Global Infrastructure Management
March 2023
2 Frøy
Nkr4.9bn five year term loan A, Nkr1.1bn capex facility, Nkr100m RCF totalling Nkr6.05bn to support LBO by Goldman Sachs Asset Management
June 2023
3 National Gas Transmission
Five three and five year term loans and five year RCF totalling £3.378bn for acquisition of majority stake by consortium led by Macquarie and British Columbia Investment Management Corp
January 2023
Renewables Loan of the Year
Moray West Holdings
£450m 2.5 year bridge facility to finance offshore wind project in Firth of Moray
December 2022
2 Baltic Power
€4.394bn September 2023 (details below)
3 Finerge Renewable Group Europe
Three term loans, capex facility, guarantee facility and RCF with maturities from seven to 15 years totalling €2.296bn to refinance 2019 facility
March 2023
REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Baltic Power
Ten three and 23 year term loans and letter of credit facilities in euros and zlotys totalling €4.394bn to finance development of offshore wind project by PKN Orlen
September 2023
2 Energetický a Průmyslový Holding
Three and five year term loans and two, three and five year RCFs totalling €3.845bn to refinance 2021 facility
June 2023
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
AviLease
$2.1bn August 2023 (details above)
2 DAE
Two four year term loans and two four year RCFs totalling $1.6bn to refinance 2019 facility
September 2023
3 Investcorp
$459m and €132m four year RCFs totalling $601m-equivalent for refinancing
March 2023
African Deal of the Year
Bidvest
€187.5m three year term loan and €562.5m RCF totalling €750m to refinance 2021 facility and for acquisitions
June 2023
2 Sasol
$982m five year term loan and $1.987bn five year RCF totalling $2.969bn
April 2023
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
BAE Systems
$5.5bn one year bridge facility for acquisition of Ball Aerospace & Technologies, £2bn five year RCF
September 2023
2 Smurfit Kappa
$1.5bn October 2023 (details above)
3 BHP Billiton
$5bn February 2023 (details above)
4 National Gas Transmission
£3.378bn January 2023 (details above)
French Deal of the Year
Teleperformance
€1.45bn one year bridge facility and €600m five year term loan totalling €2.05bn for its acquisition of Majorel
May 2023
2 Pluxee
€1.5bn one year bridge facility and €650m RCF totalling €2.15bn for demerger from Sodexo
October 2023
3= Air France-KLM
€1.2bn three year RCF
April 2023
3= Veolia Environnement
€4.5bn five year RCF to refinance 2015 facility
March 2023
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Messer
€4.14bn May 2023 (details above)
2= Deutsche Börse
€3.9bn one year bridge facility for the acquisition of SimCorp
April 2023
2= RWE
€5bn one year RCF
July 2023 to refinance 2022 facility and for general purposes
2= Schaeffler
€3.45bn
November 2023
Italian Deal of the Year
Ferrero
€2bn six month term loan
January 2023
2 Italo-Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori
€1.1bn 5.25 year term loan and €300m 5.25 year RCF totalling €1.4bn to refinance 2019 facility
July 2023
3 Prysmian
€1bn five year RCF to refinance 2019 facility
June 2023
Iberian Deal of the Year
Gestamp Automoción
€1.2bn five year term loan, €500m five year RCF totalling €1.7bn to refinance 2020 facility
May 2023
2= Energias de Portugal
€3bn five year RCF to refinance 2018 facility
July 2023
2= Werfen
€1.29bn five year term loan and €630m one year bridge facility totalling €1.92bn for acquisition of Immucor
November 2022
4 Másmóvil Ibercom
€4.25bn five year term loan A add-on to 2020 facility to support acquisition of Orange Espagne
December 2022
Benelux Deal of the Year
Solvay and Syensqo
Solvay €1.5bn and Syensqo €1.4bn bridge loans for separation of companies
October 2023
Solvay €1.1bn and Syensqo €1.4bn five year RCFs
November 2023
2 Tennet
€8bn 2.4 year term loan
May 2023
3 Viterra
$4.11bn one year RCF and $1bn three year RCF totalling $5.1bn
May 2023
4 Fluxys Belgium
€200m three year and €300m five year term loans for acquisition of Open Grid Europe
January 2023
Nordic Deal of the Year
Vattenfall
€3bn six month RCF
March 2023
2= Ørsted
€2bn three year RCF to refinance 2022 facility
September 2023
2= Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
Skr8bn six month bridge facility, €200m two year RCF, €200m four year RCF, €200m two year term loan, €200m four year term loan totalling €1.49bn-equivalent for $1.7bn acquisition of CTI BioPharma
June 2023
2= Volvo
€2bn five year RCF to refinance 2017 facility
March 2023
Turkish Deal of the Year
Akbank
$265.5m and €318.5m sustainability-linked one year term loans totalling $602m-equivalent
October 2023
2= Türkiye Varlık Fonu (Turkey Wealth Fund)
€790m two year term loan
March 2023
2= Ülker Bisküvi
€125m, $25m, €25m and $10m sustainability-linked three year term loans
March 2023
BANK AWARDS
Loan House of the Year
BNP Paribas
2= Citigroup
2= JP Morgan
4= Crédit Agricole
4= Deutsche Bank
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
JP Morgan
2 Goldman Sachs
3 BNP Paribas
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Citigroup
2 JP Morgan
3 Bank of America
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Société Générale
2 Crédit Agricole
3= Santander
3= SMBC
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
Commerzbank
2 Crédit Agricole
3 BNP Paribas
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Crédit Agricole
2 Société Générale
3 Santander
Best Secondary Loans House
JP Morgan
2 Morgan Stanley
3 Goldman Sachs
4 BNP Paribas
BANK REGIONAL AWARDS
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
BNP Paribas
2 UniCredit
3 Crédit Agricole
4 Citigroup
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
UniCredit
2 ING
3 Raiffeisen Bank International
4 Société Générale
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
First Abu Dhabi Bank
2 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
3 HSBC
4 Citigroup
Best Arranger of African Loans
Standard Chartered
2= Rand Merchant Bank
2= Standard Bank
4 Afreximbank
5 ABSA
Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans
Standard Chartered
2 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
3 HSBC
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Barclays
2 Lloyds
3 NatWest
4 Citigroup
Best Arranger of French Loans
BNP Paribas
2 Crédit Agricole
3 Société Générale
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
UniCredit
2= Commerzbank
2= Deutsche Bank
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
Intesa Sanpaolo
2 UniCredit
3 Mediobanca
4 Crédit Agricole
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
Santander
2= BBVA
2= CaixaBank
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
ING
2 BNP Paribas
3 ABN Amro
4 Rabobank
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
SEB
2 Nordea
3 DNB
4 Danske Bank
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
Emirates NBD
2 Standard Chartered
3 Bank of America
4 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Deloitte
2 Evercore
3 Rothschild
4 Lazard
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Allen & Overy
2 Linklaters
3 Clifford Chance
4 Ashurst
Best Institutional Lender
Barings
2= CVC
2= ICG
4= M&G
4= MV Credit
Best Loan Restructuring Adviser
Houlihan Lokey
2= Triton
2= Alvarez & Marsal
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
MV Credit
2= Alcentra
2= Davidson Kempner
2= GIC
2= HIG
2= Indigo
Best Distressed Loan Investor
Triton
2 Strategic Value Partners
3 Cross Ocean
Best Global Private Debt Investor
Ares
2 Blackstone
3 MV Credit
4 Axa
Best Private Debt Investor for Western Europe
MV Credit
2= Arcmont
2= BlackRock
SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS
Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG
€2.5bn five year RCF
June 2023
2 Ørsted
€2bn three year RCF to refinance 2022 facility
September 2023
3= EasyJet Airline Co
$1.4bn five year export credit facility supported by UKEF, $350m term loan, totalling $1.75bn
June 2023
3= Energias de Portugal
€3bn five year RCF to refinance 2018 facility
July 2023
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe
ING
2 BNP Paribas
3 Crédit Agricole
4 Société Générale
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA
Standard Chartered
2 ING
Most Innovative Bank for ESG lending
BNP Paribas
2 Natixis
3 Crédit Agricole
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
EQT
2 CVC
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
CVC
2 EQT
Most Influential Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans
M&G
2= Blackstone
2= La Banque Postale Asset Management
2= Tikehau
PRIVATE DEBT AWARDS
Schuldschein of the Year
Porsche Automobil Holding
€2.7bn in eight fixed and floating three, five, seven and 10 year tranches to refinance bridge loan for acquisition of shares in Porsche AG
February 2023
2 Fresenius
€850m in six fixed and floating three, five and seven year sustainability-linked tranches
May 2023
3 Groupe SEB
€650m
November 2023
International Schuldschein of the Year
Groupe SEB
€650m
November 2023
2 ČEZ
€500m (€170m drawn in December, €330m in January and February)
December 2022
3= Arla Foods
€350m
3= Danish Crown
€400m in three, five and seven year euro and dollar sustainability-linked tranches
May 2023
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
LBBW
2 Commerzbank
3 Raiffeisen Bank International
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
UniCredit
2 ING
3 BNP Paribas
4 HSBC
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
White & Case
2= Dentons
2= Linklaters
US Private Placement of the Year
Blue Owl Capital
$750m five year and $550m 10 year notes
September 2023
2= Benderson Development
September 2023
$520m office lease-backed financing for Kiewit
2= Calvin Capital
£325m senior secured 15 and 20 year amortising notes
April 2023
2= Ferrero
$1bn-equivalent
June 2023
2= Forth Ports
£275m senior secured 10 year with six and 12 month delayed draws
February 2023
Best US Private Placement Agent
Bank of America
2 JP Morgan
3 NatWest
4 Citigroup
Euro Private Placement of the Year
Rémy Cointreau
€380m in five tranches of seven, 10 and 12 year maturities
September 2023