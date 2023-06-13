GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Global ABS news 2023

Former Deutsche ABS bankers move to new ventures

Victoria Thiele
June 13, 2023 11:55 AM
A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on April 16, 2017.

Ex-CLO new issues head sets up own shop, McCormick heads to Scotia, BNPP promotes Khanna

Nikunj Gupta, former head of European CLO new issues at Deutsche Bank, has founded his own CLO advisory firm 4N Capital Limited. He will work on different projects with data service providers and smaller CLO managers. 4N stands for the first letters of the names of his closest family members, he told GlobalCapital.

Gupta left Deutsche Bank in April after almost eight years there.

Meanwhile, another former Deutsche Bank employee, Jonathan McCormick, will join Scotiabank as director of securitized product sales in late June.

Until August 2021, he worked as a structured finance coverage specialist at Deutsche, having previously headed the bank’s European ABS and CLO syndicate.

The hire comes as Scotiabank pushes into CLO origination. In February, the Canadian bank hired four bankers from Natixis to build a US CLO platform.

Elsewhere, BNP Paribas promoted Sahil Khanna to head its EMEA securitized products and transportation syndicate in June. He will be responsible for ABS, CLOs and private credit. For the past six years, he led BNP Paribas’s ABS and transportation syndicate.

