Loans, Levfin and Private Debt Awards: the poll is open
Market participants invited to choose outstanding performances of 2022
GlobalCapital has launched the poll to determine its 20th annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards.
These unique Awards are the only ones which celebrate achievement in the loan and private debt markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa through a poll of market participants. We believe this means the Awards reflect the opinion of the market, making them highly prized.
Banks, investors, borrowers, advisers, lawyers and other specialists in the markets are all invited to choose the transactions they think were the best and most significant and the firms whose performance most impressed them. The link to the online poll is here.
We hope you will support these Awards as you have in previous years, by voting in the poll.
The period covered by the poll is November 20, 2021 to November 15, 2022 and it will remain open for voting until November 15.
The shortlist of nominations will be announced in mid-December and the winners will be revealed at our annual Loans and Private Debt Awards Dinner, to be held in London in February.
A full list of the categories is below.
As in previous years, the rules of the poll are, in brief, that you must vote honestly, you cannot vote for your own institution, votes are confidential, no campaigning is allowed, banks cannot win a category if they do not vote in it, and one vote is allowed per institution in each category.
We ask that firms coordinate internally within their loans and private debt teams to ensure that there is one vote from the firm in each category. It is fine to split up the voting among different individuals who have different areas of expertise.
If it is not possible to coordinate, that is fine, please go ahead and vote and we can deal with any duplication.
We are using a new system this year: Awardsforce. To enter the poll you will need to set up a login with a password. This can be done very quickly.
Once you have a login, you can re-enter the poll by clicking on the poll link as often as you want and update or change your votes.
Once you have created the Awardsforce login, you won’t need to do it again if you vote in future polls run on the same system.
We hope you enjoy the Awards and would be happy to answer any questions you may have.
The poll is online here: https://gcloans.awardsplatform.com/
For information about the poll:
Marta Imarisio, syndicated loans and private debt reporter marta.imarisio@globalcapital.com
Jon Hay, corporate finance and sustainability editor jon.hay@globalcapital.com
For information about the Awards Dinner:
Jack Thomson, publisher jack.thomson@globalcapital.com
Kat Tapper, business development manager katherine.tapper@globalcapital.com
Awards categories
DEALS OF THE YEAR
Deal of the Year
Leveraged Loan of the Year
M&A Loan of the Year
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Renewables Loan of the Year
REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
French Deal of the Year
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Italian Deal of the Year
Iberian Deal of the Year
Benelux Deal of the Year
Nordic Deal of the Year
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Turkish Deal of the Year
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
African Deal of the Year
BANK AWARDS
Loan House of the Year
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Best Secondary Loans House
BANK REGIONAL AWARDS
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Best Arranger of French Loans
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
Best Arranger of African Loans
BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Best Institutional Lender
Best Direct Lending Fund
Best Loan Restructuring House
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Best Distressed Loan Investor
SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS
CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Western European Investment Grade Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans in Western Europe
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans in CEEMEA
Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG
PRIVATE DEBT
Schuldschein of the Year
International Schuldschein of the Year
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
US Private Placement of the Year
Best US Private Placement Agent
Euro Private Placement of the Year
Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements