Loans, Levfin and Private Debt Awards: the poll is open

GlobalCapital has launched the poll to determine its 20th annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards.

These unique Awards are the only ones which celebrate achievement in the loan and private debt markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa through a poll of market participants. We believe this means the Awards reflect the opinion of the market, making them highly prized.

Banks, investors, borrowers, advisers, lawyers and other specialists in the markets are all invited to choose the transactions they think were the best and most significant and the firms whose performance most impressed them. The link to the online poll is here.

We hope you will support these Awards as you have in previous years, by voting in the poll.

The period covered by the poll is November 20, 2021 to November 15, 2022 and it will remain open for voting until November 15.

The shortlist of nominations will be announced in mid-December and the winners will be revealed at our annual Loans and Private Debt Awards Dinner, to be held in London in February.

A full list of the categories is below.

As in previous years, the rules of the poll are, in brief, that you must vote honestly, you cannot vote for your own institution, votes are confidential, no campaigning is allowed, banks cannot win a category if they do not vote in it, and one vote is allowed per institution in each category.

We ask that firms coordinate internally within their loans and private debt teams to ensure that there is one vote from the firm in each category. It is fine to split up the voting among different individuals who have different areas of expertise.

If it is not possible to coordinate, that is fine, please go ahead and vote and we can deal with any duplication.

We are using a new system this year: Awardsforce. To enter the poll you will need to set up a login with a password. This can be done very quickly.

Once you have a login, you can re-enter the poll by clicking on the poll link as often as you want and update or change your votes.

Once you have created the Awardsforce login, you won’t need to do it again if you vote in future polls run on the same system.

We hope you enjoy the Awards and would be happy to answer any questions you may have.

The poll is online here: https://gcloans.awardsplatform.com/

For information about the poll:

Marta Imarisio, syndicated loans and private debt reporter marta.imarisio@globalcapital.com

Jon Hay, corporate finance and sustainability editor jon.hay@globalcapital.com

For information about the Awards Dinner:

Jack Thomson, publisher jack.thomson@globalcapital.com

Kat Tapper, business development manager katherine.tapper@globalcapital.com

Awards categories

DEALS OF THE YEAR

Deal of the Year

Leveraged Loan of the Year

M&A Loan of the Year

Emerging Market Loan of the Year

Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

Renewables Loan of the Year

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR

UK and Irish Deal of the Year

French Deal of the Year

German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

Italian Deal of the Year

Iberian Deal of the Year

Benelux Deal of the Year

Nordic Deal of the Year

Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

Turkish Deal of the Year

Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

African Deal of the Year

BANK AWARDS

Loan House of the Year

Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

Best Arranger of M&A Loans

Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

Best Secondary Loans House

BANK REGIONAL AWARDS

Best Arranger of Western European Loans

Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

Best Arranger of French Loans

Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

Best Arranger of Italian Loans

Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

Best Arranger of African Loans

BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS

Best Corporate Finance Adviser

Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

Best Institutional Lender

Best Direct Lending Fund

Best Loan Restructuring House

Best Subordinated Debt Investor

Best Distressed Loan Investor

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

Western European Investment Grade Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans in Western Europe

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans in CEEMEA

Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending

Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG

Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG

PRIVATE DEBT

Schuldschein of the Year

International Schuldschein of the Year

Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

Best Schuldschein Law Firm

US Private Placement of the Year

Best US Private Placement Agent

Euro Private Placement of the Year

Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements