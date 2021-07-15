Benin launches SDG debut amid doubts over sustainability of HY EM issuance
The Republic of Benin launched its debut SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) bond in its second international offering of the year, following a two year hiatus. Market participants say although deals like Benin’s are getting over the line, concerns are brewing over the sustainability of high yield sovereigns tapping investors so freely.
