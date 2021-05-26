Americas Derivatives Awards 2021 — the winners!
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the winners of its Americas Derivatives Awards for 2021.
Since the end of last year GlobalCapital has been working to identify the stand-out market participants in the Americas derivatives markets.
As ever, we were looking for evidence of the exceptional; looking to recognise excellence by not merely acknowledging dominant market share but also qualities such as remarkable growth, stretching to exceed client expectations, innovation and advocacy for the market.
This year, we also wanted to recognise the companies that did the most to support clients and others in the coronavirus and so we created special categories to celebrate this work — our Covid-19 Resilience Awards.
While we are not able to celebrate with the winners in person, we were fortunate enough to catch-up with some of them by video link and you can watch those interviews with GlobalCapital's editor, Ralph Sinclair, here.
All of the winners were decided by an editorial panel after an exhaustive pitching process that took place earlier this year.
We would like to thank everyone that took the time and trouble to participate and our congratulations to all of the winners.
Please contact William Folkard, awards editor, or Ralph Sinclair, editor, or for any enquiries related to the awards process.
william.folkard@globalcapital.com
ralph.sinclair@globalcapital.com
To amplify your success, please contact Ashley Hofmann, publisher and business development manager.
COVID-19 SPECIAL AWARDS
Americas Covid-19 Resilience Derivatives House of the Year
Citi
Americas Covid-19 Resilience Derivatives Law Firm of the Year
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Americas Covid-19 Resilience Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
TP ICAP
Americas Derivatives House of the Year
Citi
Bank of America
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
UBS
Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Societe Generale
Citi
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
UBS
Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Credit Suisse
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
FX Derivatives House of the Year
Citi
Barclays
Bank of America
Credit Suisse
HSBC
JP Morgan
UBS
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Societe Generale
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Structured Products House of the Year
Societe Generale
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
UBS
Research and Strategy House of the Year
Credit Suisse
Bank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Societe Generale
UBS
Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Citi
Bank of America
Credit Suisse
Morgan Stanley
JP Morgan
Societe Generale
Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Derivative Path
Chatham Financial
Hedge Trackers
PMC Treasury
Riverside Risk Advisors
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
Susquehanna International Group
XTX Markets
Hedge Fund of the Year
Citadel
Pershing Square Holdings
Bridgewater Associates
DE Shaw
Haidar Capital Management
Renaissance Technologies
Two Sigma
Placement Agent of the Year
Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Park Hill Group
Americas Law Firm of the Year — Overall
Linklaters
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
US Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory
Clifford Chance
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
US Law Firm of the Year — Transactions
Mayer Brown
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Linklaters
Morrison & Foerster
Canada Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory
Borden Ladner Gervais
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Canada Law Firm of the Year — Transactions
Stikeman Elliott
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Numerix
Bloomberg
CME Data
IHS Markit
Tullett Prebon Information
Risk Management, Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
TriOptima
IHS Markit
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information
Index Administration and Benchmark Services Provider of the Year
IHS Markit
Bloomberg Intercontinental Exchange
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Thomson Reuters
Interdealer Broker of the Year
TP ICAP
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tradition
Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tradition
FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Tullett Prebon
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
ICAP
Tradition
Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
ICAP
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
ICAP
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Swap Execution Facility of the Year
Tradeweb Markets
BGC Partners
ICAP (IGDL)
NEX SEF
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Compression Service of the Year
Capitalab (BGC Partners)
CME Group
LCH
Quantile
TriOptima
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
CME Group
ICE Clear
LCH
Derivatives Exchange of the Year
CME Group
Chicago Board Options Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)