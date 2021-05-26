Americas Derivatives Awards 2021 — the winners!

Since the end of last year GlobalCapital has been working to identify the stand-out market participants in the Americas derivatives markets.

As ever, we were looking for evidence of the exceptional; looking to recognise excellence by not merely acknowledging dominant market share but also qualities such as remarkable growth, stretching to exceed client expectations, innovation and advocacy for the market.

This year, we also wanted to recognise the companies that did the most to support clients and others in the coronavirus and so we created special categories to celebrate this work — our Covid-19 Resilience Awards.

While we are not able to celebrate with the winners in person, we were fortunate enough to catch-up with some of them by video link and you can watch those interviews with GlobalCapital's editor, Ralph Sinclair, here.

All of the winners were decided by an editorial panel after an exhaustive pitching process that took place earlier this year.

We would like to thank everyone that took the time and trouble to participate and our congratulations to all of the winners.

COVID-19 SPECIAL AWARDS





Americas Covid-19 Resilience Derivatives House of the Year

Citi

Americas Covid-19 Resilience Derivatives Law Firm of the Year

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Americas Covid-19 Resilience Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

TP ICAP





Americas Derivatives House of the Year

Citi



Bank of America

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan



Morgan Stanley



UBS

Equity Derivatives House of the Year

Societe Generale

Citi

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

UBS



Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Credit Suisse

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan

FX Derivatives House of the Year

Citi

Barclays

Bank of America

Credit Suisse

HSBC

JP Morgan

UBS

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Societe Generale

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Structured Products House of the Year

Societe Generale

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Research and Strategy House of the Year

Credit Suisse

Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan

Societe Generale

UBS

Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Citi

Bank of America

Credit Suisse

Morgan Stanley

JP Morgan

Societe Generale

Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year

Derivative Path

Chatham Financial

Hedge Trackers

PMC Treasury

Riverside Risk Advisors

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

Citadel Securities

Jump Trading

Susquehanna International Group

XTX Markets

Hedge Fund of the Year

Citadel

Pershing Square Holdings

Bridgewater Associates

DE Shaw

Haidar Capital Management

Renaissance Technologies

Two Sigma

Placement Agent of the Year

Stone Mountain Capital

Eaton Partners

Park Hill Group

Americas Law Firm of the Year — Overall

Linklaters

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

US Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory

Clifford Chance

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

US Law Firm of the Year — Transactions

Mayer Brown

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Linklaters

Morrison & Foerster

Canada Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory

Borden Ladner Gervais

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

Canada Law Firm of the Year — Transactions

Stikeman Elliott

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Borden Ladner Gervais

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Numerix

Bloomberg

CME Data

IHS Markit

Tullett Prebon Information

Risk Management, Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

TriOptima

IHS Markit

Numerix

Tullett Prebon Information

Index Administration and Benchmark Services Provider of the Year

IHS Markit

Bloomberg Intercontinental Exchange

MSCI

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Thomson Reuters

Interdealer Broker of the Year

TP ICAP

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tradition

Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tradition

FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Tullett Prebon

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

ICAP

Tradition

Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

ICAP

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

ICAP

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Swap Execution Facility of the Year

Tradeweb Markets

BGC Partners

ICAP (IGDL)

NEX SEF

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Compression Service of the Year

Capitalab (BGC Partners)

CME Group

LCH

Quantile

TriOptima

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

CME Group

ICE Clear

LCH

Derivatives Exchange of the Year

CME Group

Chicago Board Options Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)