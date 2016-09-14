Watermark
Nomura levfin team makes Funke hire

A former managing director at Goldman Sachs has joined Nomura as an MD in its leveraged finance division.

  • By Elly Whittaker
  • 14 Sep 2016

Boris Funke joined the Nomura over the summer and will be based in the London office.

He reports to Patrice Maffre, head of acquisition and leveraged finance, EMEA, and regional head of sponsors.

Funke was previously an executive director in the leveraged finance group based in Frankfurt ...

