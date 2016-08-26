CFF allays fears of 10 year covered bond indigestion
Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFF) enjoyed a strong reception for its fourth covered bond of the year, the seventh 10 year issue in little over two weeks. The execution of the deal suggests that fears of excessive supply in the tenor have been exaggerated.
CFF priced a €1bn 10 year on Monday at a final spread of 5bp through mid-swaps, suggesting a new issue concession of around 7bp. The deal, which was mandated on Friday last week, went well both in terms of the size of the order book and the speed
...
