Cheplapharm Greifswald seeking €95m Schuldschein

The promissory note has tranches of 3.5 and 5.5 years, with fixed and floating rates. The fixed rate pricing range is 225bp-250bp over mid-swaps for the 3.5 year piece and 250bp-275bp over mid-swaps for the 5.5 year.The variable clip has the same price range over three month ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.