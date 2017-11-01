Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Fibabanka squeezes in one more Turkish bank refi

Turkey’s Fibabanka has signed a $167m loan, bringing its refinancings for the year to an end.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 02:30 PM

The facility, which signed on November 27, was comprised of three tranches.

Tranche A was signed for $30m, tranche B for €94.6m, both have a tenor of 367 days. The $25m Tranche C has a maturity of two years and one week.

Standard Chartered, Citi and Bank ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 366,033.27 1276 10.30%
2 JPMorgan 356,714.28 1209 10.04%
3 Citi 236,053.27 731 6.65%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 195,565.03 893 5.51%
5 Barclays 146,211.83 572 4.12%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,085.74 12 10.73%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,179.73 14 8.82%
3 Citi 3,695.25 11 7.80%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,634.87 10 7.67%
5 JPMorgan 3,411.91 9 7.20%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,781.63 81 8.88%
2 BNP Paribas 19,187.84 118 6.61%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,285.33 62 5.26%
4 HSBC 14,724.27 93 5.07%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,455.35 83 4.98%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 44,828.30 188 6.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,938.03 133 5.56%
3 BNP Paribas 35,114.06 204 5.28%
4 JPMorgan 33,752.71 110 5.08%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,865.23 106 4.94%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%