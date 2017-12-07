Wanda Holding, Shandong Iron get deals past finish line

Wanda Holding Group Co, a diversified company operating in tyre, electro-mechanical, chemical, real estate development and capital management, was one of the issuers on Thursday. It marketed a three non call one Reg S bond at 8.5% (the number), with the deal also puttable after one year....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.