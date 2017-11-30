Nomura chief eyes US deals to build ‘proper’ IB franchise
Nine years after the rescue of Lehman Brothers’ EMEA and Asian investment banking operations triggered a failed attempt by Nomura to enter the big league of investment banking, the Japanese bank has got the deal bug again, writes David Rothnie.
There was a sense of déjà vu as Nomura announced a raft of growth initiatives last month. Two in particular will have piqued the curiosity of its rivals. First was the decision to reopen its private equity arm, effectively reviving Nomura Principal Finance, the business that propelled Guy
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.